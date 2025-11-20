Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Barcelona could line up for their La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Barcelona have finally received the green light for Raphinha to feature in this weekend's clash with Athletic Bilbao after months sidelined with a hamstring injury that took longer than expected to heal.

The Brazilian winger was initially expected to return for El Clasico but was ruled out at the last moment.

The Catalan giants will still be without Pedri, who continues to struggle with a muscle injury, and Gavi, who will remain sidelined until the early stages of 2026 following knee surgery.

Lamine Yamal has also returned to training after a groin procedure that caused him to miss Spain’s November internationals, and he is expected to feature against Athletic.

Barcelona will be missing Frenkie de Jong through suspension after his red card in the clash against Celta before the November break.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains unavailable until later in the year, but Joan Garcia, who has been out since the end of September following knee surgery, is now back in training and is expected to start against Athletic, which means Wojciech Szczesny will drop to the bench.

In midfield, if Marc Casado is declared fit, he could join Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez alongside each other.

Though Raphinha has recovered, Marcus Rashford is expected to start, with the Brazilian likely introduced from the bench. Robert Lewandowski leads the attack, supported by Yamal on the right wing.

Defensively, Jules Kounde may start on the bench as Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, and Alejandro Balde form the backline.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J. Garcia; Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, Olmo, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Rashford



