Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Girona.

Barcelona will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Girona on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning champions sit second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the away team are 18th on six points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BARCELONA

Out: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), Gavi (knee), Robert Lewandowski (hamstring), Joan Garcia (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Dani Olmo (calf), Ferran Torres (muscle)

Doubtful: Lamine Yamal (groin), Fermin Lopez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Bardghji, Fermin, Rashford; T Fernandez

GIRONA

Out: Juan Carlos (knee), David Lopez (hamstring), Donny van de Beek (ankle), Alejandro Frances (suspended), Ivan Martin (suspended)

Doubtful: Abel Ruiz (muscle), Viktor Tsygankov (muscle), Azzedine Ounahi (leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Reis, Blind, Martinez; Rincon, Solis, Witsel, Moreno; Roca, Vanat, Gil

