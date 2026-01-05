Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in Spanish Super Cup semi-final

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 23:28 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 23:29

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make one change to his starting side for Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

Pedri featured off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday after recovering from injury, but the Spain international is now expected to be brought into the XI.

Flick has a decision to make when it comes to Eric Garcia, with the Spaniard in excellent form this season, and it is not impossible to imagine him being moved into the middle of the defence to make space for Pedri in midfield.

However, Eric Garcia's best work this season has come in midfield, so Pedri could operate in an advanced area, with Marcus Rashford dropping out of the side.

Fermin Lopez is another option, with the Spaniard providing two assists off the bench against Espanyol in the Catalan derby.

Barcelona's strength in depth is immense now that their injury issues have eased, with Dani Olmo scoring a brilliant goal against Espanyol after recovering from a shoulder problem.

The Catalan outfit are in strong shape at the moment, with Andreas Christensen (knee) and Gavi (knee) their only confirmed absentees.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Raphinha, Pedri, Yamal; Torres