Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga fixture with Real Madrid.

Barcelona will head to Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon for the first Clasico of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Catalan giants currently sit second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid, so a win this weekend would move them to the top of the division.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Los Blancos, as the two teams prepare to lock horns for the first time this season.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Real Madrid)

Raphinha has been dealing with a hamstring problem which has taken longer than expected to heal, but there is a chance that the Brazil international will be back in the fold for the clash with Real Madrid.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Barcelona remain without the services of summer arrival Garcia following a knee operation, and the Spaniard is not expected to be back on the field until after the November international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Lewandowski, who is expected to leave Barcelona on a free transfer next summer, has suffered a hamstring injury which will rule him out of action until at least the middle of November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 9 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Olmo suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Spain earlier this month, and the attacker will now not be back on the field until at least the start of November.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for the league fixture.

