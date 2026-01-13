Preview: Racing Santander vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 13 Jan 2026 23:41 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 00:07

Thursday's Copa del Rey last-16 tie will see La Liga table toppers Barcelona go toe-to-toe with Segunda Division leaders Racing de Santander El Sardinero.

The Blaugrana will have to quickly refocus after celebrating Sunday's Spanish Super Cup triumph over rivals Real Madrid.

Match preview

Racing are bidding to return to the top flight for the first time since suffering relegation in the 2011-12 La Liga season.

The team from Cantabria are sitting top of the standings after winning 11, drawing five and losing five of their 21 league outings this term.

However, they are only above Las Palmas on goal difference and just two points clear of third-placed Almeria after experiencing a dip in form with a four-game winless league run.

They played out three consecutive 1-1 league draws against Leganes, Huesca and Real Valladolid, before they fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Real Zaragoza at the weekend, representing their first loss in the Segunda Division since November 9.

Racing may have one eye on Sunday's top-of-the-table clash against Las Palmas, but first, they have the chance to test themselves against the top-flight leaders after successfully negotiating their way to the Copa del Rey last 16 for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in 2013-14.

Jose Alberto's side saw off SD Logrones and Ponferradina before they eliminated top-flight opposition in the Round of 32, with Juan Carlos Arana netting a brace in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

They will now be aiming to pull off a major upset in their first meeting with Barcelona in 14 years, with the hosts targeting their first head-to-head victory since running out 3-0 winners in a La Liga contest in January 2004.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Barcelona, meanwhile, have put together a 10-game winning run for the first time since 2016, making it the perfect response to their heavy 3-0 defeat in November's Champions League clash against Chelsea.

After winning their final seven matches of 2025, the Blaugrana started the calendar year with a 2-0 away victory over local rivals Espanyol before they jetted off to Saudi Arabia for their Spanish Super Cup defence.

The Catalan giants thrashed Athletic Club 5-0 in the semi-finals before they edged out arch-rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's final in Jeddah - a game that proved to be the final match of Xabi Alonso's tenure as Los Blancos boss.

Raphinha starred with a brace in the 3-2 success, clinching Barcelona's third Spanish Super Cup in four seasons and becoming just the second player to score four goals in a single edition of the competition after netting a double in the semi-final.

After clinching their 16th Spanish Super Cup, the Blaugrana will now turn their focus to their Copa del Rey defence as they look to avoid their first last-16 exit since 2021-22.

Barcelona enter the competition at the Round of 32 stage, where they had to work hard to record a 2-0 victory over third-tier Guadalajara.

Thursday's visitors will be the heavy favourites to progress, especially as they have won each of their previous seven competitive meetings with Racing, including a 2-0 success on their most recent visit to El Sardinero in March 2012 when Lionel Messi netted a match-winning brace.

Racing Santander Copa del Rey form:

W W W

Racing Santander form (all competitions): W D W D D L Barcelona Copa del Rey form: W

Barcelona form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Racing forward Asier Villalibere is unavailable for selection after sustaining a hamstring injury in the draw with Real Valladolid earlier this month.

Arana is also a doubt after being omitted from the matchday squad for Saturday's defeat to Zaragoza.

Alberto made wholesale changes for the win over Villarreal in the previous round, and while he may stick with a strong side for Thursday's clash, he could opt to freshen up his lineup with the likes of Pablo Ramon Mario Garcia and Suleiman Camara.

As for Barcelona, Andreas Christensen is out for a significant period with a partial ACL tear, while Gavi is continuing to work on his rehabilitation after undergoing knee surgery in September.

De Jong will serve a one-match ban following his late red card in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final.

Flick is expected to make changes following his team's exploits in Saudi Arabia, with Ronald Araujo , Marc Casado and Marcus Rashford among those who could come into the starting lineup.

Racing Santander possible starting lineup:

Ezkieta; Mantilla, Ramon, Gonzalez, Garcia; Gueye, Puerta; Sangalli, Canales, Camara; Martin

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Garcia, Araujo, Martin, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Bardghji, Olmo, Rashford; Ferran

We say: Racing Santander 1-2 Barcelona

Barcelona may be enjoying a fine run of form, but they were made to work for their victory in the previous round of the Copa del Rey, and with Flick set to make changes, they are likely to face a tricky test against the Segunda Division leaders, although they should do enough to advance to the quarter-finals.