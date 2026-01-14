Barcelona lineup vs. Racing Santander: Predicted XI for Copa del Rey clash with Hansi Flick set to make Raphinha, Lamine Yamal decisions

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 00:12

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could decide to rest key players like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for Thursday's Copa del Rey last-16 clash against Racing Santander.

The Blaugrana will have to quickly refocus after retaining the Spanish Super Cup with a 3-2 victory over rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's final.

Raphinha netted a brace in the narrow win, following up his double from the 5-0 success over Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

The Brazilian could now drop to the bench if Flick opts to rest him, as well as Yamal, for the cup meeting with the Segunda Division leaders.

That would allow Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford to start on the right and left flanks, respectively, while Dani Olmo could come in to operate behind the striker.

Ferran Torres is likely to replace Robert Lewandowski as the central striker, with the Spain international looking to add to the 14 competitive goals he has scored this season.

Barcelona will be forced into one change in central midfielder, as Frenkie de Jong serves a one-match ban for his late red card in Sunday's win over Real Madrid.

Marc Casado should replace the Dutchman and will operate alongside Pedri unless Flick opts to rest the 23-year-old by giving Marc Bernal a starting opportunity.

There is also set to be a defensive reshuffle, with Jules Kounde and Pau Cubarsi set to drop to the bench for the last-16 fixture.

That could result in Eric Garcia moving over to right-back, opening up the possibility of Ronald Araujo partnering Gerard Martin in central defence with Alejandro Balde in line to keep his place on the left side of the backline.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia will make way for Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Wojciech Szczesny, with the former hoping to enjoy another cup outing after featuring in the previous round against Guadalajara.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Garcia, Araujo, Martin, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Bardghji, Olmo, Rashford; Ferran