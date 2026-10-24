Ronaldo dominates Messi in Ballon d'Or GOAT vote

Cristiano Ronaldo has established a commanding lead over Lionel Messi in a new Ballon d'Or fan vote celebrating the greatest winners in the award's history, although an unusual £1 voting rule means the results may not reflect the preferences of individual supporters.

With the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony approaching on Monday, October 26, organisers have launched a separate initiative allowing fans to choose the greatest winning campaign in the competition's history.

The poll, named BOAT (Ballon d'Or Of All Time), features legendary players who have collected the prestigious individual award on at least two occasions.

And in the latest official voting update, published on October 20, Ronaldo's 2008 triumph with Manchester United had attracted an extraordinary 75% of votes, leaving Messi's 2012 victory a distant second on just 9%.

Another Ronaldo campaign, his 2017 Ballon d'Or-winning season with Real Madrid, occupied third place with 6%.

However, there is an important distinction: supporters are voting for individual Ballon d'Or-winning years, rather than simply choosing between Ronaldo and Messi.

The initiative also operates under an unusual system in which every vote requires a €1 contribution, approximately 87p, and participants can vote as many times as they wish.

Consequently, Ronaldo's overwhelming advantage represents the share of votes cast for his 2008 victory, rather than proof that three-quarters of individual supporters consider him football's greatest-ever player.

© Imago

Ronaldo's Manchester United heroics dominate all-time Ballon d'Or poll

Ronaldo's first Ballon d'Or victory came after an exceptional 2007-08 campaign at Manchester United, when he established himself as one of the world's most devastating attacking players.

The Portuguese superstar scored 42 goals across all competitions, helping Sir Alex Ferguson's side secure both the Premier League title and the Champions League.

His performances included 31 Premier League goals, earning him the Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe.

Ronaldo also scored in United's Champions League final against Chelsea in Moscow, with the Red Devils eventually winning on penalties.

Those achievements established the then-23-year-old as the outstanding player of his generation and secured the first of his five Ballon d'Or awards.

Nearly two decades later, that campaign is proving remarkably popular among supporters taking part in the new vote.

Organisers confirmed on October 20 that Ronaldo's 2008 entry had collected 75% of the votes cast at that stage.

Messi's 2012 triumph, which followed his astonishing record of 91 goals in a calendar year, occupied second place with 9%.

The Argentine's goalscoring achievement remains one of the most extraordinary individual records in football history, but it has so far attracted considerably less support in this particular poll.

Ronaldo's 2017 victory was third, meaning the former Manchester United forward occupied two of the leading three positions.

His other Ballon d'Or-winning campaigns, from 2013, 2014 and 2016, are also eligible as separate entries.

Messi, meanwhile, has eight individual victories available for supporters to select, reflecting his record-breaking collection of awards between 2009 and 2023.

The competition also includes former Liverpool forward Kevin Keegan, who won consecutive Ballons d'Or in 1978 and 1979 while representing Hamburg.

Other eligible legends include Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Ronaldo Nazario and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Despite their illustrious records, none had come close to Ronaldo's 2008 entry in the organisers' published update.

A Ballon d’Or unlike any other. In 1989, one player received a trophy no one else ever has: the Super Ballon d’Or. But who was it? And if it were awarded again today… Who would deserve it? #ballondor #superballondor #footballhistory https://t.co/GGbieTEsLK — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) June 11, 2025

Ballon d'Or reveals unusual €1 voting rule and clarifies Super Ballon d'Or confusion

The most unusual aspect of the BOAT initiative concerns how supporters can participate.

According to the official voting rules, fans must register an account and make a €1 contribution for each vote they wish to cast.

In return, participants receive access to a downloadable historic Ballon d'Or photograph and are entered into a prize draw for two tickets to the 2027 ceremony.

Crucially, there is no limit on how many times an individual can vote, provided they pay the required amount for every additional selection.

The organisers explicitly confirm that supporters can vote repeatedly, including for different players.

This means the final outcome will measure the popularity of individual winning campaigns among paid votes, rather than represent a traditional one-person, one-vote election.

The distinction is important when interpreting Ronaldo's substantial lead over Messi, particularly because their various winning years are listed separately.

Fans can participate through the official Ballon d'Or voting platform until October 27 at 11.59pm Paris time, with the final results scheduled for publication on October 28.

Organisers have also stressed that BOAT is a fan-driven celebration rather than an official new trophy.

It should not be confused with the historic Super Ballon d'Or, which was presented by France Football in 1989.

That award went to former Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano, who was selected ahead of other greats, including Platini and Cruyff.

The Super Ballon d'Or has never been awarded again, and the organisers have announced no plans to revive it.

The distinction also matters because neither Pele nor Diego Maradona won the original Ballon d'Or, which was restricted to European players for much of its early history.

For now, Ronaldo's Manchester United campaign holds a commanding advantage in the new public poll, although the final outcome will not be established until voting closes.

Meanwhile, attention will turn to London's Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday, where Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are among the leading contenders for the 2026 men's award.