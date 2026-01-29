Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs NEC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 29 Jan 2026 22:07

AZ Alkmaar return to the AFAS Stadion on Saturday looking to strengthen their push for a top-four finish as they host NEC Nijmegen in a crucial Eredivisie encounter that could have a significant bearing on the European qualification race.

With the hosts sitting fifth and the visitors occupying fourth place, Saturday’s meeting represents a pivotal moment in the battle for a top-four finish, as AZ aim to capitalise on their strong home form and historical edge in this fixture while NEC seek to extend an impressive unbeaten run and further cement their status among the league’s leading sides.

Match preview

AZ, who sit fifth after 20 league matches and trail their visitors by three points, head into this fixture firmly in pursuit of a Champions League place, underlining its importance for both sides in the race for the top four.

The hosts approach the contest buoyed by a timely upturn in form, having ended a two-match winless run with a 1–0 away victory over Telstar last weekend, a result that restored confidence after a loss to PEC Zwolle and a draw with Excelsior while also delivering a rare clean sheet following a spell of defensive uncertainty.

That success was settled late on, with Isak Jensen finding the net in the 78th minute to claim his first goal in 19 appearances for the club, a decisive breakthrough that could prove a turning point for the young attacker as AZ look to build momentum in the second half of the campaign.

Home form continues to offer significant encouragement, with Lee-Roy Echteld’s side losing just once in their last 15 matches at the AFAS Stadion across all competitions and currently enjoying a six-game unbeaten run on home soil, comprising three wins and three draws, a resilience that will be central to their bid to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time in nine matches.

Despite recent inconsistencies in league results, AZ’s attacking production has remained reliable, as they have scored in 19 of their last 20 Eredivisie fixtures, a pattern emphatically highlighted by their dominant 6–0 victory over Ajax in the KNVB Beker, one of the standout performances of their season.

Historically, AZ have been strong hosts in this fixture, having scored in nine consecutive home league meetings with NEC and holding an overall record of 35 wins, 28 draws and 25 defeats, while losing just three of their last 10 encounters with the Nijmegen side, a run that includes four victories and three draws.

NEC travel to Alkmaar in fourth place in the Eredivisie, narrowly ahead of AZ, and firmly entrenched in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot, with the small gap between the two sides ensuring this fixture carries considerable weight in shaping the top-four battle.

The visitors arrive in excellent form, having made a strong start to 2026 under Dick Schreuder, winning all three of their matches across all competitions this calendar year and extending their unbeaten run to ten games, a sequence that has been instrumental in their climb up the league table.

NEC’s most recent outing saw them secure a 2–1 home victory over PEC Zwolle in the league, a result that marked their second consecutive Eredivisie win and further strengthened momentum ahead of what promises to be a demanding away assignment against one of the division’s strongest home sides.

Consistency has been a defining feature of NEC’s league campaign, with the Eniesee unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 Eredivisie matches, a run that highlights their resilience and ability to grind out results even when performances are not at their sharpest, helping them maintain their place inside the top four.

That form has also been reflected in cup competition, where NEC recorded a 2–1 away win over De Treffers in the KNVB Beker, while high-scoring league draws against Ajax, finishing 2–2 both home and away, showcased their attacking quality alongside occasional defensive fragility.

NEC’s attacking threat remains one of their key strengths, as they rank among the league’s top three sides for goals scored with 49 and average 2.3 goals per match, driven by quick ball circulation, aggressive wing-back play and vertical combinations through the middle, with strike partners Koki Ogawa and Kento Shiogai combining for 14 goals and Tjaronn Chery providing creativity between the lines.

Defensively, however, concerns remain, with NEC failing to keep a clean sheet in nine matches and conceding a league-high five penalties, an issue that could be magnified against an AZ side that has been awarded a competition-high eight spot kicks, while their away record continues to reflect a balance of strong attacking output and vulnerability at the back.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

DLWLDW

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

LWWLDW

NEC Eredivisie form:

WWDDWW

NEC form (all competitions):

DWDWWW

Team News

AZ arrive with a lengthy injury list, as Denso Kasius and Jordy Clasie remain sidelined with ankle problems, Mexx Meerdink continues his recovery from a groin issue, and captain Sven Mijnans has been added to the list after sustaining a hamstring injury that forced his withdrawal shortly before half-time last weekend.

With Mijnans, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, Meerdink, Kasius and Clasie all unavailable, Echteld is expected to rely on Peer Koopmeiners and Kasper Boogaard to provide stability in midfield, while Troy Parrott is set to lead the line.

NEC will again be without Youssef El Kachati, who has not featured since October, while Freek Entius and Bram Nuytinck remain sidelined with knee injuries and Bryan Linssen and Darko Nejasmic are also unavailable for selection.

There is, however, a boost for the visitors, with Thomas Ouwejan returning to the bench against PEC Zwolle last weekend after missing the previous league win over NAC.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; De Wit, Goes, Penetra, Dijkstra; Koopmeiners, Boogaard, Sin; Patati, Daal, Parrott

NEC possible starting lineup:

Cretazz; Kaplan, Sander, Dasa; Onal, Lebreton, Sano, Ouaissa; Proper, Chery, Ogawa

We say: AZ Alkmaar X-Y NEC

AZ will see this fixture as a prime opportunity to close the gap on their visitors while delivering a strong performance in front of their home supporters, although NEC are unlikely to provide an easy challenge in what is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter.

Both teams arrive with attacking momentum, defensive vulnerabilities, and significant motivation to avoid losing ground in the European qualification race, and while AZ have not always been fully convincing at home and NEC are known for rarely leaving empty-handed, the finely balanced nature of the contest points towards a narrow home win for the hosts.

