Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Jan 2026 17:03

AZ Alkmaar welcome Ajax to AFAS Stadion on Wednesday in the headline tie of the KNVB Beker round of 16, aiming to extend their four-year undefeated run in this fixture.

Both teams secured one-goal victories on their return from the winter break, with AZ defeating FC Volendam to clinch their first league win in six attempts and the Amsterdam giants beating Telstar to stretch their unbeaten run across all competitions to seven.

Match preview

In a rematch of last season's last-16 encounter, AZ host Ajax on Wednesday, with the home team hoping for a similar result.

January 2025's fixture finished 2-0 to the Cheese Farmers, who went on to reach the final before losing to eventual cup winners Go Ahead Eagles on penalties.

Since their previous meeting with the Amsterdam giants, AZ have avoided defeat in two subsequent league fixtures, earning a 2-2 draw in March and beating De Joden 2-0 in October — both at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Those 2025 results against Ajax have extended AZ's unbeaten streak against this week’s visitors to nine matches, since a 2-0 loss in the 2022 cup semi-final in March that year, and they aim to make it 10 without suffering defeat to the Dutch giants.

Getting back to winning ways after five matches without a victory was exactly what the doctor ordered, and the final score did not reflect the dominance of Maarten Martens’s team, who should have scored more.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Facing Ajax in this form could jeopardise AZ's unbeaten run in this fixture, and Fred Grim will hope to end De Joden's four-year wait for success against the Cheese Farmers.

The Amsterdam giants, like their hosts, claimed a narrow victory over the weekend, but the 36-time Eredivisie winners led 3-0 against Telstar, only for the promoted side to score twice in the last 15 minutes despite playing nearly the entire second half with 10 men.

Overcoming this spirited fightback extended their run without defeat to seven matches, with three or more goals scored in four of those wins.

That statistic includes De Joden's 7-2 thrashing of Excelsior Maassluis in the previous round in December, preventing another shock early second-round exit after falling to fourth-tier USV Hercules at the same stage two seasons ago.

Although their unbeaten streak is not perfect — Ajax have conceded two goals or more in four matches during this period — Grim’s team head into this week’s fixture with one of their best chances yet to end their wait for success in this matchup.

Such an outcome would undoubtedly delight the 20-time cup winners, who have not advanced beyond the last 16 in the past two seasons since reaching four finals and one semi-final over a five-season period, albeit only lifting the trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

AZ Alkmaar KNVB Beker form:

W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

L

W

Ajax KNVB Beker form:

W

Ajax form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / ANP

Jizz Hornkamp made his league debut for AZ at the weekend, and the former Heracles forward could replace Troy Parrott in the starting XI for Wednesday’s game.

AZ remain without Denso Kasius and Jordy Clasie (both ankle) and Mexx Meerdink (groin), despite avoiding new injuries against Volendam.

Having not played competitively since last season, Seiya Maikuma returned from a lengthy layoff on Saturday, and the Japanese defender could feature again, although likely from the bench.

Aside from Hornkamp, whose 11 league goals plus assists were for Heracles, Sven Mijnans leads the team with 10 goal involvements, and the match-winner against Volendam could add to his total of 13 goal contributions.

Ajax will assess Anton Gaaei and Youri Regeer after both left the Telstar game with possible injuries.

If unavailable, Gaaei and Regeer would join Wout Weghorst (ankle), new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu and Steven Berghuis (groin) on the sidelines.

Mika Godts has now scored or assisted in his last five appearances for Ajax across all competitions, bringing his total to 16, and he aims to increase that to 17 on Wednesday.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; De Wit, Goes, Penetra, Chavez; Mijnans, Smit, Koopmeiners; Patati, Hornkamp, Jensen

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Rosa, Itakura, Baas, Wijndal; Klaassen, Van den Boomen, Steur; Gloukh, Godts; Dolberg

We say: AZ Alkmaar 2-3 Ajax

Although at times leaky defensively, Ajax have still managed to outscore their opponents when necessary to build a seven-game unbeaten streak.

As a result, Grim’s men will back themselves to finally end their long wait for success against AZ in Alkmaar, where the goals could flow freely in an entertaining cup tie.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.