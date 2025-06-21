Sports Mole previews Monday's Club World Cup clash between Atletico Madrid and Botafogo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Only victory can see Atletico Madrid avoid an early exit at the Club World Cup on Monday, when the Spanish side complete their Group B campaign against first-placed Botafogo.

Atleti recovered from their heavy opening defeat to take maximum points last time out, but the Brazilians conquered mighty Paris Saint-Germain and only need a draw to progress.

Match preview

Going into their final group game at the new-look Club World Cup, Atletico Madrid's fate is far from clear - but they do remain masters of their own destiny.

Los Colchoneros bounced back from a four-goal thumping by PSG to ease past Seattle Sounders last time out, breaking the deadlock after just 11 minutes when Pablo Barrios fired home via the crossbar.

Diego Simeone's side then scored two more - through veteran defender Axel Witsel and another strike from Barrios - to wrap up a 3-1 win over their hosts at Lumen Field.

Wildly unpredictable, the capital club have now scored at least three goals in six of their last 10 matches, winning each one - they failed to score in any of the other four, losing three times.

With one Group B game to play, third-placed Atleti are level on points with PSG and three behind Botafogo, potentially making the final matchday very complicated.

If, as expected, the recent UEFA Champions League winners defeat Seattle, then Simeone's men must win by three goals at the Rose Bowl, in order to reverse their goal difference deficit.

Only goals against tied teams count in the final analysis, so if all three contenders end up on six points, Atleti's 4-0 defeat to PSG could prove costly.

Without doubt, the Madrid club will face a tough task even to beat opponents who are full of confidence from toppling the European champions.

Just weeks after Paris Saint-Germain stormed to victory in UEFA's top tournament, reigning South American champions Botafogo pulled off a remarkable result against the French giants last time out.

Having gone ahead through a deflected Igor Jesus goal, the Rio club defended expertly to secure an historic 1-0 victory in Pasadena: Thursday's success was the first Club World Cup win by any CONMEBOL team over European opponents since 2012, when Corinthians beat Chelsea in the final.

Complimented by PSG coach Luis Enrique for their organised approach, Botafogo had just 26% possession, but their resistance was impressive, as they racked up a fifth straight win across all competitions.

Finding form at just the right time, Fogo have now won 10 of their last 13 games dating back to the end of April, and one more point would ensure they escape from the CWC's 'Group of Death'.

The Alvinegro qualified as winners of the 2024 Copa Libertadores and are also reigning national champions, so they are well-placed to lead the Brazilian charge at this year's revamped tournament.

Only a three-goal loss would stop Renato Paiva's side going through to the last 16 on Monday, but nothing can be counted out in Group B.

Atletico Madrid Club World Cup form:

L W

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

W L W W L W

Botafogo Club World Cup form:

W W

Botafogo form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Team News

Diego Simeone may not make many changes for Atletico Madrid's final group game, but Antoine Griezmann is likely to be recalled alongside Julian Alvarez, meaning super-sub Alexander Sorloth would drop back down to the bench.

Having found the net twice against Seattle, Pablo Barrios will expect to resist competition from Conor Gallagher and others for selection in midfield.

Though Clement Lenglet returns from a one-match ban after being sent off against compatriots PSG, Jose Gimenez and Robin Le Normand could again be paired in central defence.

Meanwhile, Botafogo dropped Uruguayan striker Gonzalo Mastriani for the more mobile Igor Jesus last time out, and Renato Paiva is set to stick with that successful switch.

Heavily linked with Nottingham Forest, Jesus should join Jefferson Savarino and Artur in the final third, though recent signings Arthur Cabral and Joaquin Correa are also available.

Another Forest target, left-winger Cuiabano sufficiently recovered from a back problem to make an impact from the bench against PSG, so he will now be in contention to start.

All aged 30 or over, captain Marlon Freitas, ex-Napoli midfielder Allan and Gregore should man the Alvinegro's experienced engine room.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Gimenez, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Koke, Barrios; Griezmann, Alvarez

Botafogo possible starting lineup: John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Allan, Freitas; Artur, Jesus, Savarino

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Botafogo

One of several Brazilian teams to impress in the United States, Botafogo surely deserve to reach the knockout rounds - and they can do so at Atleti's expense.

While the Spanish club will throw everything at gaining the big win needed to go through, they are set to come up short; suffering their latest painful setback in 2025.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email