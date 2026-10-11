Monday's Serie A predictions including Atalanta BC vs. Venezia

Today's Serie A predictions feature mid-table Atalanta BC hosting bottom-placed Venezia, while Torino and Udinese lock horns in Turin in a closely contested encounter between two sides sitting near each other in the Italian top-flight standings.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Without a point between them since August, Serie A strugglers Atalanta BC and Venezia will both be desperate to win when they meet in Bergamo on Monday evening.

While La Dea went into the international break on a run of three straight defeats, the visitors have lost all five league games so far.

We say: Atalanta BC 1-0 Venezia

While Atalanta have yet to master 'Sarri-ball', their visitors are struggling to make the step up from Serie B.

It may not be pretty, but the hosts should end their defeat-streak with a narrow win, leaving Venezia marooned at the foot of the table.

>Atalanta vs. Venezia preview

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Wrapping up Serie A's sixth round, Torino will play host to Udinese on Monday evening.

With just four points apiece, Toro are still seeking their first home win, while their visitors suffered three straight defeats before international football intervened.

We say: Torino 1-2 Udinese

On the back of two solid seasons under Runjaic, Udinese have developed a stronger squad and are better placed than Torino to get out of their slump.

So, the hosts are set for another home defeat, heaping more pressure on young coach Abate.

>Torino vs. Udinese preview