Aston Villa are allegedly closing in on the signing of an international goalkeeper, who may become a replacement for Emiliano Martinez.

Towards the back end of last season, the Argentina international appeared to wave goodbye to the club's supporters at the conclusion of the final home match of the campaign.

Since then, the World Cup winner has frequently been linked with a number of clubs without a deal yet to come to fruition.

However, it seemingly remains a possibility, while Villa also need to find an alternative to Robin Olsen who has departed on a free transfer.

According to The Mirror, Villa are in advanced negotiations regarding the acquisition of Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

Shrewd piece of business?

The 34-year-old has been between the sticks for the French club over the past four years, making a total of 148 appearances in all competitions.

Bizot, a one-cap Netherlands international, played a key role in helping Brest earn their first-ever Champions League appearance for 2024-25.

With Brest only finishing in ninth position during the last campaign, they are without European football for 2025-26, seemingly leaving Bizot to take on a new challenge.

There is just a year left on the former AZ Alkmaar stopper's contract, with Brest in a position where they will want to generate a fee for his signature.

A deal could potentially be concluded over the weekend as Villa prepare to commence their pre-season schedule.

Could Bizot become number one?

Villa fans may be split on the future of Martinez, who has been an undisputed number one yet would bring in a sizeable fee if he were sold.

Bizot is in the latter stages of his career, but his experience may prove invaluable having been number one at his respective clubs for the past decade.

In last season's Champions League, he conceded 14 goals in nine games, nine of which came against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Bizot is of a lower profile to Martinez, he could prove to be a valuable asset and replace the Argentine star for a much lower fee.

When Villa have struggled to comply with the relevant financial regulations of late, signing Bizot would tick a lot of boxes.