Aston Villa transfer news: Emiliano Martinez makes eye-catching revelation on future amid speculation

By Darren Plant | 12 Dec 2025 10:48

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he is "open" to a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Since arriving in the West Midlands in September 2020, Martinez has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, helped by playing a key role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup success.

A total of 227 appearances have been made in all competitions and Martinez is tied to Villa until the end of 2028-29.

However, the 33-year-old only remained at Villa Park after weeks of speculation over his future during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have since moved on and are highly unlikely to re-enter the market for Martinez anytime soon, but a move to the Middle East remains an obvious option.

© Imago

Martinez reveals why he would consider Saudi Arabia transfer

Speaking in an interview with DSports, Martinez has suggested that the money on offer to represent a team in the Saudi Pro League may be too good to turn down.

He said: "I’m open to it. I know the Premier League is the best in the world, you compete in every game. The next decision will be to be with my family."

Martinez was also quizzed by the same outlet on a potential return to Independiente, a club that he represented during his youth days.

While Martinez has admitted that he is attracted to the idea of representing the Argentine side, it appears that he would turn down any opportunity in the short term.

The veteran stopper added: "I always liked the idea of ​​playing for Independiente, but I see it as a long way off. I have two years left on my contract, I have the World Cup ahead of me, I’m in my best form,” he said.

"It’s going to be very difficult for me to return. If I do return, I want to do it as well as I’m now."

© Imago / Sportimage

Would Aston Villa consider Martinez sale?

Given Aston Villa's ongoing issues with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, club officials have to be open to the majority of proposals that are presented to them.

Martinez is a high-earner and, despite being 33 years of age, would command a lucrative fee courtesy of his status on the global scene.

On the flip side, however, he is an integral part of Unai Emery's squad at a time when they sit in third position in the Premier League table.

Neither Martinez or Villa would entertain a transfer at the midway point of 2025-26 and the situation would not be revisited until after the 2026 World Cup at the very earliest.

Furthermore, Villa do not have an obvious successor. Marco Bizot will be 35 in the summer and is not viewed as a long-term option.