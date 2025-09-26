Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to open talks with Morgan Rogers over a fresh contract, following interest in the attacker from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues progressed into the fourth round of the EFL Cup earlier in the week courtesy of a success at the home of League One Lincoln Town.

The Imps managed to take the lead in the first period but were pegged back in the second half with a pair of strikes from the Premier League visitors.

Enzo Maresca enjoyed an excellent first term in charge at Stamford Bridge, lifting the Conference League and winning the Club World Cup over the summer.

Whilst Liverpool look set to pull away at the top of the Premier League standings, there is hope that Chelsea can compete for first place this term.

Chelsea suffer Rogers contract setback?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea and other potential suitors have suffered a major setback in the race for the services of Rogers.

The report claims that Aston Villa are preparing to open talks with the 23-year-old over a new-and-improved contract in the Second City.

Despite his poor start to the Premier League campaign, Rogers has supposedly done enough to earn an improvement on his current deal, which expires in June 2030.

Still having interest in the player from the summer window, Chelsea and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on the England international.

Villa head coach Unai Emery snubbed offers for Rogers over the summer, with the attack-minded player valued at £80m by the West Midlands side.

Rogers' rough start

With Aston Villa picking up zero wins and scoring just once across five Premier League matches so far, it is not a surprise that Rogers has struggled.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breathtaking 2024-25 campaign, in which the Villans reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Rogers bagged 14 goals and provided 13 assists across 54 appearances, including six goal contributions in UEFA's elite club competition.