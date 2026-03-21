Premier League Gameweek 31
Aston Villa
Mar 22, 2026 2.15pm
Villa Park
West Ham

Team News: Aston Villa vs. West Ham United injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. West Ham injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportsphoto

Aston Villa seek to end a dismal run of three consecutive defeats and maintain their grip on a Champions League spot when they welcome a resurgent West Ham United to Villa Park on Sunday.

Despite their lowly league position, the Hammers have found their feet under Nuno Espirito Santo and will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Villa side that have struggled for goals in 2026.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest Aston Villa and West Ham injury news ahead of Sunday's game.

ASTON VILLA vs. WEST HAM UNITED

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Doubtful: Youri Tielemans (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Onana, Luiz; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: Crysencio Summerville (calf), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Pablo; Castellanos

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