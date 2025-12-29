Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery makes Gunners Premier League title favourites ahead of Emirates showdown

By Darren Plant | 29 Dec 2025 16:15

Unai Emery has claimed that any suggestions that Aston Villa are in the Premier League title race 'do not make sense'.

Villa make the trip to leaders Arsenal on Tuesday evening trailing their next opponents in the Premier League table by just three points.

While Villa would require a 12-goal swing with regards to goal difference to overtake Arsenal, they can at least end 2025 level on points with Mikel Arteta's side.

An 11-match winning streak, including eight in the top flight, has been put together in all competitions, the latest triumph coming at Chelsea on Saturday.

However, speaking at a press conference on Monday, Emery has described his former club as "the best team" ahead of the fixture in North London.

Emery reiterates Villa underdog tag ahead of Arsenal game

The Spaniard told reporters: "How we are performing is something that we are feeling proud of and what we are building. Tactically, mentally and individually. We try and feel inside like a family because we are spending more time here [the training ground] than with our families.

"Tomorrow is probably the most difficult challenge we can face because they are the best team. I think they are playing fantastic, competing fantastic and are being so strong in everything.

"How they are building the team progressively each year has been better and better and stronger and stronger. It is a challenge but we are so, so motivated.

"Away is always a bit more difficult than at home. Three weeks ago we beat them and they will usually want to show their power against us."

He added: "Two years ago, we were finishing the first half of the season with 39 points. Just now, we have 39 points and you were asking the same question. You were making the same question two years ago. We had 39 points on game 19 and we finished fourth in the Champions League position.

"That was fantastic, but speaking about the title for me does not make sense for us. Now, in December, it does not make sense.

"Of course, we are motivated, but, for the moment, we have momentum for the match we want to play tomorrow."

A pivotal game in Villa's season?

With Villa missing suspended duo Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara on Tuesday, Emery is justified when reemphasising that his side are underdogs.

There is little doubt that Villa would likely be delighted with a share of the spoils when they have a favourable triple-header following this game.

Home fixtures are scheduled against Nottingham Forest and Everton, either side of a trip to a Crystal Palace outfit that appear to be fatigued after their recent run of matches.

Nine points from the next four encounters would keep Villa in the conversation for the title, regardless of the outcome on Tuesday.