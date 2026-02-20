Aston Villa vs. Leeds United: Unai Emery's side bidding to end 26-year streak in Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 20 Feb 2026 11:32

Aston Villa will be bidding to end a 26-year streak when they play host to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time in more than a year, Villa will be playing a 3pm Premier League fixture at their home ground.

With Arsenal letting slip a two-goal lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, Villa now trail the leaders by eight points in the Premier League table with a game in hand.

As a result, this weekend's fixture with the Lilywhites is one of Villa's biggest of the season as they bid to remain within touching distance of the Gunners.

However, Villa head into the showdown in the West Midlands needing to end a 26-year streak if they are to record maximum points.

© Imago / Every Second Media

What streak will Villa want to end against Leeds?

Earlier in the season, Villa overturned a half-time deficit at Elland Road to record a 2-1 victory over the Yorkshire giants.

Nevertheless, Villa have only ever recorded one Premier League double over Leeds, that coming during the 1999-2000 campaign.

That is despite Villa currently being on a six-game unbeaten run against Leeds in the division, registering four wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery is looking to extend a run that he has held since his arrival at Villa Park to 19 contests.

The Spaniard is yet to lose to a newly-promoted club since November 2022, posting 14 victories and four draws during that period.

From Leeds' perspective, however, they have lost just twice in 13 top-flight fixtures played since December 1. Villa have suffered three defeats during that time.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

What is at stake for Leeds?

Despite that impressive run of form, Daniel Farke's team remain just six points above the relegation zone.

That is a consequence of seven draws being included in the aforementioned 13-game period, the last of which came at Chelsea in their most recent Premier League fixture.

Nevertheless, despite sitting 12 places below Villa in the Premier League table, Leeds have netted just one fewer goal than their hosts.