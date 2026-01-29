Aston Villa vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 29 Jan 2026 15:20 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:05

Aston Villa will be looking to bolster their title hopes when they welcome Brentford to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The slip-up of Arsenal last weekend has given Villans fresh hope that they can seriously challenge for top spot during the remaining months of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Brentford kickoff?

Aston Villa vs. Brentford will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture is one of three kicking off at the same time along with Manchester United against Fulham and Nottingham Forest versus Crystal Palace.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Brentford being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Aston Villa's home Villa Park, which holds a capacity of 43,205 supporters.

The Villans won the most recent clash between the sides in the Second City by a scoreline 3-1 in December 2024.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

Aston Villa vs. Brentford will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Aston Villa and Brentford.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Aston Villa vs. Brentford will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Brentford?

With Arsenal showing signs of weakness and losing to Manchester United last weekend, Aston Villa are now only four points behind the league leaders in the title race.

As a result, there is major emphasis on the Villans to take advantage and record a home victory on Sunday, especially after losing at Villa Park to Everton earlier in the month.

As for the visitors, Brentford are looking to avoid three straight defeats in the Premier League as they eye an unlikely Champions League berth.

The Bees remain only four points behind Chelsea in fifth - a position which could be good enough to qualify for UEFA's elite club competition.