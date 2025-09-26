Sports Mole looks at how Aston Villa could line up for Sunday's Premier League match with Fulham at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are set to hand Jadon Sancho his first league start for the club as Fulham visit in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The former Borussia Dortmund great secured a season-long loan from Manchester United and should take Emiliano Buendia's spot in the XI this weekend.

There is a major decision to be made at the very top of the pitch, where Ollie Watkins is yet to score across seven matches this term, missing a penalty in the Europa League win over Bologna on Thursday night.

Donyell Malen is an alternate option to spearhead the attack, although we feel that Unai Emery will place trust in the England international once again.

Speaking of Three Lions stars, Morgan Rogers should continue in the attacking-midfield role in front of Boubacar Kamara and continental goalscorer John McGinn.

Netting the 11th goal of his Villa career during the draw at Sunderland last weekend, Matty Cash is set to start at right-back, with Ian Maatsen ready to take Lucas Digne's spot on the left side of the back four.

Starting and helping his side to a clean sheet at the expense of Bologna earlier in the week, Pau Torres should feature alongside Ezri Konsa in defence.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; McGinn, Kamara, Guessand, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

