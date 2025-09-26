Will Robinson return? Fulham predicted XI vs. Aston Villa

Sports Mole looks at how Fulham could line up for Sunday afternoon's Premier League trip to strugglers Aston Villa.

Fulham are expected to name an unchanged side when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Cottagers secured a handsome 3-1 success over Brentford at Craven Cottage last weekend in the Premier League and will look to continue their good recent form.

Bagging a goal and an assist at the expense of the Bees, Alex Iwobi was the star of the show in West London and is set to start once again on the left wing.

Moving to the right flank for a moment, Harry Wilson appears to have the freedom of that position following a shoulder injury to summer signing Kevin.

Despite being part of a successful team at the start of this term, Ryan Sessegnon is facing serious competition for his spot in the XI, with Antonee Robinson returning from knee surgery.

The attack-minded American played the whole match on Tuesday night when Fulham eased past Cambridge United in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Scoring the only goal of the game against the fourth-tier U's earlier in the week, Emile Smith Rowe is likely to be forced to settle for a spot on the Premier League bench once again.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukic, Berge, Wilson, King, Iwobi; Muniz

>Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up for this fixture

No Data Analysis info