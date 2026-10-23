Unai Emery facing major Aston Villa injury concern as fresh update emerges before Man City clash

Aston Villa are sweating on the fitness of Johan Manzambi ahead of their Premier League showdown with Manchester City in Saturday's early kick-off.

The £51m summer signing missed their midweek win over Viking FK in the Champions League after picking up a knock against Newcastle United.

And manager Unai Emery is uncertain whether the in-form midfielder will recover in time, potentially leaving Villa without one of their most influential recent performers.

Aston Villa face Johan Manzambi doubt ahead of Man City clash

© Imago / APL

Villa are facing an anxious wait over Manzambi's availability after the midfielder missed their midweek European fixture.

The Switzerland international is recovering from the effects of a kick sustained during last weekend's 1-0 victory at St James' Park, leaving Emery unsure whether he will be fit to face City.

Manzambi has made an impressive impact since arriving from Freiburg for £51m in the summer, scoring three goals in his last four appearances across all competitions.

Emery has stressed that Villa must be prepared to cope without the midfielder if he fails to recover in time.

"We must be ready in case he is not (ready), to stay consistent collectively," the Villa boss said via the Express and Star. "In case he can play, fantastic, but if not, then we wait for the next match. I don't know if we will be available."

Villa will be aiming to extend their run of three consecutive home victories over City, while Emery's side are unbeaten in their last six matches since losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.

However, Villa are still searching for their first home win in the Premier League this season, making Saturday's encounter even more important.

Manzambi absence would be a huge blow for Villa

© Imago / Sportimage

Losing Manzambi would be a significant setback for Villa, particularly given the form he has shown in recent weeks.

Three goals in four appearances underline his growing influence, and his ability to contribute in the final third gives Emery another dimension in midfield. Against a City side capable of controlling possession for long periods, Villa will need players who can offer both energy and attacking threat.

The £51m man's absence would place greater responsibility on his teammates to maintain Villa's recent momentum, with Emery already acknowledging the importance of remaining collectively consistent.

There is some encouragement elsewhere in the squad, however. Alysson enjoyed a memorable full home debut against Viking, winning the penalty for Emi Buendia's goal before later forcing an own goal.

The 20-year-old Brazilian described the occasion as a "dream night" and will hope to build on that performance if given another opportunity against City.

Ultimately, Villa will not want to rush Manzambi back if he is not fully recovered, but with City visiting and the midfielder in such promising form, Emery will be hoping his summer recruit can prove his fitness and be available for one of the club's biggest tests of the season.