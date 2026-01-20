Aston Villa injury news: Boubacar Kamara 'timeframe' update as transfer priority becomes clear

By Darren Plant | 20 Jan 2026 13:18

Aston Villa have reportedly learned the likely timeframe for Boubacar Kamara to return from a knee injury.

Having made 20 starts and six substitute outings in all competitions, Kamara's importance to Unai Emery is clear.

However, in his last appearance against Tottenham Hotspur on January 10, the 26-year-old sustained a knee injury during the early stages of the match.

Although Emery was initially optimistic that the Frenchman would return before the end of the month, he was more fearful of a longer-term injury when speaking to the media on Friday.

According to The Athletic, Villa now have an idea of when they will be able to call upon Kamara.

© Imago

Villa dealt Kamara blow

The report alleges, from multiple sources, that Kamara will not play again during 2025-26.

A "significant amount of time" is mentioned in the report, with it believed that the central-midfielder will not be able to return within the next four months.

This development comes after fellow midfielder John McGinn also suffered what appeared to be a knee issue against Everton at the weekend.

As it stands, further details are yet to emerge regarding the Scotland international, but both issues leave Villa light in the engine room.

Amadou Onana is yet to make an appearance in 2026, while Ross Barkley has not played any minutes since the end of November.

Youri Tielemans and Lamare Bogarde were the midfield duo versus Everton, with 18-year-old academy graduate George Hemmings featuring for the final 17 minutes in what was only his second Premier League appearance.

© Imago

How will Emery, Villa weigh up transfer priorities

Villa now find themselves in a complex situation with an experienced centre-forward also required to replace Donyell Malen, who has joined Roma.

Youngsters Alysson and Brian Madjo - a winger and forward - have been signed in recent weeks, yet neither are ready for Premier League football.

Emery is also said to have rejected the chance to loan out a backup squad member, making it unclear how Villa plan to sign a new centre-midfielder and striker at the same time as continuing to comply with the Premier League and UEFA financial regulations.

While Villa have a Youth-Cup-winning academy side to call upon, they can ill-afford to go into the rest of the campaign with just three senior central midfielders and one experienced frontman.