Aston Villa team news: Three ways Unai Emery could handle Matteo Ruggeri, Ian Maatsen absences against Fenerbahce

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been left with a selection dilemma ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Fenerbahce.

The Premier League side welcome the Turkish giants to Villa Park without their two left-backs - Matteo Ruggeri and Ian Maatsen - available for selection.

Emery revealed at a press conference on Tuesday that Ruggeri had been ruled out for "more than one month".

Although Maatsen could return to action next week, Emery must find a temporary solution on the left-hand side of his defence.

Here, Sports Mole suggests three ways in which the Spaniard could replace his two senior options in that position.

1. Use Aaron Wan-Bissaka as left-back

© Imago / APL

The obvious solution is to select Aaron Wan-Bissaka - usually a right-back - on the opposite side of the pitch.

As per Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old has deputised in that role on 13 occasions during his career, the last of those starts coming for West Ham United away at Manchester City in January 2025.

However, with Matty Cash having recovered from an injury issue to play 90 minutes against Brentford, Wan-Bissaka may have been earmarked to feature at right-back with Cash's game time a topic for discussion.

Therefore, it is not a given that the DR Congo international will fill in on the left.

© Imago

2. Replace Matty Cash with Lamare Bogarde

With a trip to Newcastle United to come less than 72 hours after the Fenerbahce match, Emery may want to find a balance with regards to game time.

If Cash is rested, he may opt to replace him with Lamare Bogarde, who is part of the senior squad due to his ability to act as a stop-gap in several positions.

The Dutchman replaced Wan-Bissaka at right-back for the final 22 minutes of the Champions League opener against Club Brugge, highlighting that he is still viewed as a viable option in that position.

Should Emery take that approach, it would enable Wan-Bissaka to slot in at left-back, and hand Cash a necessary break after he was used heavily by Poland during the international break.

© Iconsport / PA Images

3. Move Tyrone Mings to left-back

Emery also has the option of using Tyrone Mings at left-back, with the 18-cap England international having played there on 54 occasions during his career.

However, this feels like the least likely option, a consequence of Mings being 33 years of age and the fact that Emery has never used him as a left-back during his near four-year stint in charge of Villa.

That said, it remains an option. Emery could plausibly go with a back four of Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres and Mings if he wants to more height and experience in the team.