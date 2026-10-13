Aston Villa injury news: Unai Emery reveals major blow ahead of Fenerbahce game, key player out for "more than one month"

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has revealed that Matteo Ruggeri will be sidelined until after the November international break.

Villa are currently preparing to face Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday night with the opportunity to extend their 100% record to two matches.

However, at a time when Villa sit in 15th position in the Premier League table after six games, Emery and his squad are under pressure to deliver on the continent.

Their cause has not been helped by an injury to Ruggeri during the game with Brentford on Saturday, that occurring at a time when fellow left-back Ian Maatsen is already unavailable.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Emery suggested that the Italian would be sidelined with a hamstring injury for more than just weeks.

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Emery provides Aston Villa injury update

Although the former Atletico Madrid star will miss at least eight matches across three different competitions, it appears that Maatsen may be in a position to return later this month.

Emery told reporters: "There are negative ways for some players, because they are injured like Ruggeri.

“Ruggeri, we don’t know exactly how long it’s going to be, but it will be some weeks that he’s going to be out, more than one month. We need to find solutions because Maatsen is not yet available.

“I think, the way he is, getting better, he should be joining us in a few days or a week, so it’s positive."

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Goretzka in Aston Villa squad after injury

On a positive note, Emery revealed that Leon Goretzka will be in the squad after missing over a month with a knee issue.

However, five other players - some due to ineligibility - will miss the contest with the Turkish giants.

The Spaniard added: "Leon Goretzka is in the squad for tomorrow. George Hemmings is still being with a small pain – not for tomorrow, but maybe on Saturday he can come back.

"[Amadou] Onana and [Modou Keba] Cisse are starting to train with us and we have some players without the possibility to play in the Champions League, like Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] and [Brian] Madjo. Hopefully Madjo can join us in the group for Saturday.

"Some players are getting injured and some players are coming back, but our structure must be enough to play with our improvements and the expectation we have to improve for tomorrow."

Villa are no strangers to facing Fenerbahce having recorded a 1-0 win on away territory in the league phase of last season's Europa League.