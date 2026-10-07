Arsenal's Mikel Merino hailed for match-winning performance in Spain victory as Erling Haaland comparison is made

Arsenal attacker Mikel Merino again came to the rescue for Spain on Tuesday evening, netting a second-half brace against Croatia to secure all three points in the UEFA Nations League clash.

The European and world champions were trailing 1-0 when Merino was introduced for Alex Baena at the interval, but the 30-year-old went on to score twice for Luis de la Fuente's side to secure a 2-1 victory in the League A Group 3 fixture.

Merino has consistently come up with big moments for Spain in the latter stages of games, notably against Portugal and Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

The attacker has had a strong international break for La Roja, scoring three goals and registering one assist in four appearances in the Nations League.

© Iconsport / Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling

What did the Spanish media say about Mikel Merino's performance?

The Spanish media have been hugely complimentary about Merino's performance.

AS compared Merino to Erling Haaland for his two goals and noted the attacker's ability to consistently come up with big moments in the latter stages of matches.

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, called Merino Spain's MVP alongside goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Mundo Deportivo's match report went further into Merino's performance and said that the Spaniard "came to the rescue again".

El Desmarque branded Merino's display "superb", handing him a rating of 9/10.

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What did Spain boss Luis de la Fuente say about Mikel Merino?

Spain boss De la Fuente said that it is "an honour" to coach Merino.

"It’s an honour to coach a player like that. He has made it absolutely clear why I would have carried him in my arms to the World Cup. In another country he would be more appreciated - I hope that changes," said the Spain manager.

"We have fantastic players, and he is another example of a footballer who does many things well. He’s a genius and a world-class player who sometimes doesn’t get the recognition in Spain.

"But he’s one of the best in the world in his position. What we have are good people, who are humble and want to continue growing."

Merino will now head back to Arsenal to prepare for the return of Premier League action; the Gunners will welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.