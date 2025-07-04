Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are showing keen interest in signing Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli in the summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo could play a big part in recruitment strategy.

Al-Nassr are reportedly looking to sign a new winger in the summer transfer window, and they have earmarked Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli as one of their prime targets.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners back in the summer of 2019, and he has established himself as a key player under Mikel Arteta, netting 10 goals last season and a total of 51 across all competitions.

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, the Saudi Pro League club could submit a tempting bid to test Arsenal's resolve to keep hold of their star winger.

The Saudi Arabian transfer window opened on Thursday, and Arsenal could be bracing for bids for Martinelli from Al-Nassr, who are chasing their first league title since 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play a big part in Al-Nassr's recruitment strategy after he was given an equity share of the club as part of his new contract. He could play a pivotal role in luring top Premier League players to join the Middle East club.

Martinelli next option for Al-Nassr after Luis Diaz blow?

The report claims that Al-Nassr are set for a big July, and they want to sign a left-winger, a striker, and a holding midfielder.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz emerged as a top target for Al-Nassr, but the Reds are unwilling to sell one of their prized assets.

The Reds may not even entertain the idea of selling Diaz at any price this summer following Diogo Jota's tragic death on Thursday.

Al-Nassr may fear that it would be difficult to lure the Colombian away from Anfield, which is why Martinelli has emerged as a major target for them.

Could Arsenal be tempted to sell Martinelli?

Al-Nassr have requested central funding of £73m [€85m] to submit an offer, and Arsenal could be tempted to do business if there's an offer on the table.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains the record sale for the Gunners when he moved to Liverpool in 2017 for around £35m. Martinelli can easily shatter the club transfer record if the Gunners receive anything in the north of £70m.

Arsenal are also looking to sign a top-quality winger this summer, and the north London giants have been linked with moves for Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

The Gunners can look to progress with their efforts to land one of those two players if Martinelli, who has a contract at the Emirates until 2027, is sold at a record price.

While Arsenal are unwilling to offload the Brazilian winger at the moment, the situation can change if Al-Nassr come up with a mega offer.