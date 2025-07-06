Rodrygo's 'absolute priority' for a summer transfer is allegedly revealed as the Real Madrid attacker continues to be linked with Arsenal and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has allegedly made Arsenal his "absolute priority" if he departs the Bernabeu during the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international was once again overlooked for a starting role in Saturday's 3-2 Club World Cup win over Borussia Dortmund, where Gonzalo Garcia, Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior were all preferred.

Garcia continued to repay Xabi Alonso's faith in him with his fourth goal from five CWC appearances, while Kylian Mbappe also came off the bench to score in a chaotic finale to the quarter-final.

Mbappe's return to fitness and Garcia's exceptional form makes it difficult to envisage Rodrygo forcing his way into the starting XI for Wednesday's semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as any potential final with Chelsea or Fluminense.

Alonso has continually talked up Rodrygo's qualities when asked about the Arsenal-linked attacker, but behind closed doors, the Real boss will reportedly not stand in his way of leaving if a suitable offer comes in.

Rodrygo gives Arsenal "absolute priority" amid Saudi interest

Arsenal have now been given a major green light to make a move for the former Santos starlet, as HandofArsenal claims that he is prioritising a transfer to the Emirates above all else.

The Gunners' main competition appears to be coming from Saudi Arabia, but clubs in the Middle East have been informed that Rodrygo's number one choice is to play in the Premier League.

However, that still hinges on Arsenal or another English suitor agreeing a fee with Real Madrid, who have the 24-year-old under contract for another three seasons.

The 15-time European champions are believed to be after a fee of around £70m to let Rodrygo depart, a healthy profit on the £38.9m they paid Santos for the then-teenage attacker back in 2019.

Over the past six years, Rodrygo has amassed 68 goals and 51 assists in 270 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions, netting 14 times and providing 11 helpers in 54 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

Rodrygo 'prioritising' Arsenal, but have the Gunners moved on?

Even though Rodrygo is seemingly giving Arsenal clear signals, the Gunners do not seem to have the 24-year-old at the top of their wide shortlist anymore.

Instead, Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are thought to be seriously exploring a deal for Chelsea's Noni Madueke, who has agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a five-year contract.

The Gunners are now expected to open club-to-club discussions with the Blues, and at the same time, they remain in contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

Also factoring a new striker into the equation, it is tricky to see Arsenal also making a concerted effort to sign Rodrygo unless all of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Chelsea-linked Ethan Nwaneri leave the club in the coming weeks.