Club World Cup | Quarter-finals
Jul 5, 2025 at 9pm UK
 
Dortmund logo

Real Madrid
vs.
DortmundBorussia Dortmund

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mbappe scores in chaotic finale

Chaos at Club World Cup as Real sink Dortmund in five-goal thriller
Real Madrid's Garcia goal-getters do the damage as Los Blancos defeat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to set up a mouthwatering Club World Cup semi-final battle with Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid have a blockbuster Club World Cup semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain to look forward to thanks to an exhilarating 3-2 quarter-final triumph over Borussia Dortmund at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Following a moving minute's silence to the late Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, Los Blancos' namesakes did the damage to all but put the quarter-final to bed in the first half, or so we thought.

Club World Cup goal machine Gonzalo Garcia netted his fourth of the competition to put Los Blancos ahead in the 10th minute, 10 minutes before Fran Garcia doubled Real's advantage.

However, a tepid second half suddenly exploded into life in injury time when Maximilian Beier capitalised on an error to claw the deficit back to one, but Dortmund's hope was seemingly extinguished as soon as it arose thanks to a Kylian Mbappe special.

Barely two minutes later, Dean Huijsen took the walk of shame for a last-man foul in the penalty box; Serhou Guirassy converted the resulting penalty, but Xabi Alonso's men clung on by the skin of their teeth.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

An ending that fans love and sports journalists hate.

Alonso and his backroom team could have been forgiven for expecting a drama-free end to a drama-free contest, but the shackles came off and then some during a frenetic injury-time period.

Defensive calamities from both centre-backs may come as a particular concern to Alonso, who saw Antonio Rudiger cheaply give the ball away for Beier's effort before Huijsen's clumsy foul on Guirassy.

The latter will now miss the semi-final showdown with PSG as he serves a suspension, but he was then bailed out by a tremendous last-gasp Thibaut Courtois save from Marcel Sabitzer, enhancing the Belgian's reputation as the world's best as Real also endeavour to 'officially' become the world's best again.


REAL MADRID VS. BORUSSIA DORTMUND HIGHLIGHTS

Gonzalo Garcia goal vs. Borussia Dortmund (10th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Borussia Dortmund)


That man again! 

Garcia cannot stop scoring for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, and the 21-year-old now has a joint-high four to his name this summer, guiding a composed side-footed volley into the net from close range after Arda Guler's delicate delivery.

Fran Garcia goal vs. Borussia Dortmund (20th min, Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund)


Garcia goals galore at the MetLife Stadium!

The full-back to full-back combination does the damage for Los Blancos, as Trent Alexander-Arnold advances into the right-hand side of the box and is slipped in Gonzalo Garcia.

The former Liverpool man's low ball across missed a few yellow shirts, but not Fran Garcia, who crashes the penalty area and ruthlessly finishes low into the goal.

Maximilian Beier goal vs. Real Madrid (90+3 min, Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund)


A cat among the East Rutherford pigeons!

Rudiger's poor clearance lands at the feet of Beier, who drags an effort into the bottom corner to restore a flicker of hope for Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Borussia Dortmund (90+4 min, Real Madrid 3-1 Borussia Dortmund)


Inevitable.

Just when Dortmund think the improbable comeback might be on, Mbappe crushes BVB hearts with a sensational acrobatic effort at the back post.

Serhou Guirassy goal vs. Real Madrid (90+8 min, Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund)


Yet another late twist to the tale, as Guirassy bursts clear but is taken out by Huijsen, who is given a straight red card despite vociferous protests from the men in white.

Guirassy steps up to the 12-yard mark and fires a brilliant spot kick into the top corner, but it is all in vain.


MAN OF THE MATCH - ARDA GULER

Real Madrid's Arda Guler on September 17, 2024

Two big chances created, two assists - Turkish sensation Guler displayed his proficient playmaking from both the left and right-hand side to crucially set up Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia.

If Rodrygo is to seek pastures new this summer, Guler could be set for a more prominent role in 2025-26, and his displays certainly warrant it.


REAL MADRID VS. BORUSSIA DORTMUND MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 49%-51% Borussia Dortmund

Shots: Real Madrid 15-12 Borussia Dortmund

Shots on target: Real Madrid 8-5 Borussia Dortmund

Corners: Real Madrid 3-3 Borussia Dortmund

Fouls: Real Madrid 10-6 Borussia Dortmund


BEST STATS




WHAT NEXT?

A clash of the titans is next on the menu for Real Madrid, who now prepare for battle against Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's semi for the right to meet Chelsea or Fluminense in the Club World Cup final.

As for a deflated Dortmund side, Kovac's men will return to base for a proper pre-season before a summer friendly with fourth-tier Sportfreunde Siegen on July 30.

Ben Knapton
