Real Madrid: Why did Xabi Alonso greenlight Rodrygo’s exit?

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid in doubt amid Premier League links and Xabi Alonso tactical approach.

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid appears increasingly uncertain. According to The Athletic, new head coach Xabi Alonso would not stand in the way of the Brazilian forward’s departure this summer if a “suitable offer” arrives.

Sources close to the Spanish club, speaking on condition of anonymity, have confirmed that Los Blancos are open to negotiating for Rodrygo. Officially, Real Madrid have denied any intention of selling their number 11, who is under contract until June 2028.

The Brazilian international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Arsenal reportedly showing strong interest. Mikel Arteta’s side are targeting reinforcements on the wings, and the 24-year-old fits the profile the Gunners are seeking.

But what exactly has changed for Rodrygo in Madrid? Here are the key factors behind his uncertain position under Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo overshadowed by Real Madrid’s BMV trio

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the start of the 2024-25 campaign signalled a new ‘Galacticos’ era for Real Madrid, with the European press coining the acronym BMV — Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Feeling overlooked, Rodrygo appeared to hit back. In August last year, a message posted on the Brazilian’s official WhatsApp channel demanded “more respect”, claiming Madrid’s attack was actually a quartet. The post was swiftly deleted.

Carlo Ancelotti later clarified the situation, explaining the message was “fake” and that Rodrygo “had nothing to do with it”. Nevertheless, the incident marked the beginning of growing tensions.

Dip in form and positional frustration

Rodrygo’s 2024-25 season was marked by inconsistency, particularly in the second half of the campaign. His last goal came on 4 March in the Champions League last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian has openly stated his preference to play on the left wing, a position already occupied by Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe, forcing him to operate on the right, where he has struggled to replicate his best form.

Rodrygo was left out of Real Madrid’s final matches of the season, with The Athletic reporting concerns over his motivation in training — claims that the player’s representatives have firmly denied.

Rodrygo’s 2024-25 Season at Real Madrid:

Appearances: 53

Goals: 14

Assists: 10

Rodrygo was also omitted from Xabi Alonso’s first Brazil squad in June, further fuelling speculation over his status.

Rodrygo no longer untouchable under Xabi Alonso

Under Xabi Alonso’s leadership, Rodrygo is no longer considered an automatic starter. During the Club World Cup in the United States, he made just one start in four matches.

In the opening fixture against Al Hilal, he provided the assist for Gonzalo Garcia’s goal in a 1-1 draw, but he featured for only 23 minutes across the remaining games. His performances have attracted criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Xabi Alonso has already begun reshaping the team with a new tactical approach. In this context, a summer transfer remains a real possibility for Rodrygo, should he feel a move is necessary to revitalise his career.

