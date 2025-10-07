A key recruit from the last summer transfer window is giving satisfaction to Arsenal, Premier League leaders after seven matchdays.

A key recruit from the last summer transfer window is giving satisfaction to Arsenal, Premier League leaders after seven matchdays.

Winners last Saturday against West Ham United (2-0), Arsenal occupy first place in the Premier League at the end of the first seven matchdays, with a one-point advantage over Liverpool. On the European scene, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are thus far assuming their status with two wins in two Champions League matches against Athletic Bilbao (2-0) and Olympiacos (2-0). The result notably of an astronomical last summer transfer window that necessarily obliges the London capital club to respond on the pitch.

Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres silent for six matches

With nearly £255m in spending, Arsenal finished this off-season in third place amongst the biggest spending clubs in the European Big Five, behind Liverpool and Chelsea. Amongst the players who arrived at the Emirates Stadium, Viktor Gyokeres is one of the main attractions of this 2025-26 season.

Courted by many heavyweights, the Sporting Portugal striker committed to Arsenal for £55m. After 10 matches across all competitions, the Swedish goalscorer has found the back of the net three times in the Premier League. Still silent in the Champions League, the Stockholm native has not scored since 13th September against Nottingham Forest (3-0), a current run of six matches without a single goal

"No regrets" at Arsenal

If Gyokeres's first matches have left Arsenal supporters wanting, the Londoners' hierarchy are much more positive about their new number 14's beginnings. According to information relayed by TBR Football, Arsenal are satisfied with Gyokeres to the point of not regretting for a single second his arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

A logical position after only a few weeks at the club. "The club are entirely behind him, they like what he brings to the team. His attitude, his commitment, his work rate and his general professionalism... They thought it would go like this. No regrets about his transfer, it is not even discussed internally."

If his poor current run may worry, Gyokeres will above all be judged on his ability to make the difference in matches that count, those that will perhaps allow Arsenal to finally win the Premier League and go very far in the Champions League.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.