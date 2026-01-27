Arsenal transfer latest: 31-year-old shoots down immediate exit rumours amid Ajax links

By Ben Sully | 27 Jan 2026 23:26 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 23:28

Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard has played down speculation that he could leave the club before Monday's transfer deadline.

Norgaard joined Arsenal in the summer after spending six years with fellow London club Brentford.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular game time with the Gunners, having made just 11 competitive appearances this term.

In fact, he has featured in just three Premier League games and has not featured in the top flight since the end of December.

Recent reports in the Netherlands have suggested that Ajax could offer Norgaard a way out of Arsenal midway through his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

Norgaard responds to transfer speculation

However, Norgaard has no immediate plans to leave the club, insisting that he is enjoying life at Arsenal despite his lack of minutes.

“I am really, really happy here," Norgaard told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Kairat Almaty.

“The message that I get from the club is that they are really [happy] as well. So, for me, it is a mutual relationship that right now is working really good.

“It is developing. It is a learning curve for me as well. I need to also improve and show the tactics that Mikel is showing are getting under my skin.

“Hopefully, coming into the last part of the season, I can contribute more on the pitch.”

Arsenal game time unlikely to surprise Norgaard

The Denmark international was a key figure at Brentford, so it has taken some adjustment to adapt to a new role as a squad player.

That said, Norgaard has acknowledged that he knew he would have a "different role" when he made the move, with Mikel Arteta able to call upon Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino as his main central midfield options.

“It has been a fantastic experience for me so far this season. Obviously, I would love to play more minutes, but the minutes that I have had so far I have really enjoyed. Even though I am not playing as much, I still try to contribute with everything around the group.

“I knew that it would be a different role here than I had at Brentford. And I try to embrace it as much as possible."

Norgaard could start Wednesday's final league phase game against Kairat, with the Gunners sitting in top spot and three points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich.