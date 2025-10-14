Arsenal are reportedly keen to reward a "phenomenal" first-team star for his impressive performances with a new contract amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are keen to reward key defender Jurrien Timber for his impressive performances with a new contract, according to a report.

The 24-year-old has become one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted defenders over the last couple of seasons since recovering from an ACL injury, which forced him to miss the majority of his debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium in 2023-24.

“The way he’s come back and what he’s doing for the team is phenomenal,” Arteta told reporters before the international break.

“I think he’s a really good example of another one that hopefully is going to have a long career with us.

“I rate him a lot. When you’re talking about a total player, he has almost every quality that you want from a defender.”

Arsenal keen to reward Bayern-linked Timber with new contract

Recent reports have claimed that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reached out to Timber's entourage to gauge his willingness to move to Germany.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are in talks with Timber’s representatives about a new contract, even though he still has over two years remaining on his existing deal.

This comes after Gunners expert Charles Watts told Sports Mole that "all parties are pushing" for Timber's renewal to be agreed.

Timber has impressed on occasions at left-back and centre-back for Arteta, but it is thought that Arsenal always intended to use him primarily as a right-back.

Club scouts are said to view the Dutchman as an athletic, strong and mobile defender who is outstanding in one-one-one situations, and they have been impressed by how combative he has been in duels.

Timber one of Arsenal’s standout performers in 2025-26 season

Timber’s stellar form at right-back for Arsenal has restricted teammate Ben White to only three starts so far this season, though the injury-prone defender has not always been fit to rival the Dutchman for starts.

Arsenal’s No.12 has made notable contributions at both ends of the pitch for the Premier League leaders, chipping in with two goals and two assists in seven top-flight appearances.

Timber also ranks first in Arsenal’s squad for tackles, ground duels won, chances created from open play and through-balls completed in the Premier League this season, as well as second for successful passes in the final third and progressive carries leading to a chance.

Gabriel Magalhaes (814) is the only Arsenal defender to have played more minutes across all competitions than Timber (645), who has helped the Gunners keep six clean sheets thus far.

Timber played for just over an hour as a centre-back in the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Finland in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Sunday, and he will soon return to North London ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to Fulham this weekend.