Bayern Munich have reportedly shown interest in signing Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, but the Gunners have no intention of letting him go.

The Dutchman arrived at the Emirates from Ajax for a fee of around £34m, and despite missing almost the entire first season due to injury, he is widely regarded as one of the best in his position.

Capable of playing in multiple positions, the right-back has made an impressive start to the 2025-26 season, managing five starts in the Premier League, scoring two goals, and providing an assist.

The Netherlands international has a contract at the north London club until 2028, and it looks inevitable that he will continue playing for the Gunners for a long time, despite interest from other top clubs.

Bayern register interest in Timber?

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the Bavarian giants have reached out to Timber's camp to gauge his willingness to move to Germany.

The report adds that there is 'no chance' of Timber leaving Arsenal anytime soon, as the Gunners are preparing to offer him a new contract, and talks are progressing smoothly.

The German champions have sufficient depth in their full-back areas, and they have a utility player in their ranks in Konrad Laimer, who can play on both flanks.

However, with Alphonso Davies out injured, Dayot Upamecano's future remaining uncertain, and Raphael Gurreiro potentially being allowed to leave next summer, Bayern are likely looking for a profile who can play across all defensive positions - Timber fits the bill.

Timber could set for new Arsenal contract extension

Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against West Ham, Mikel Arteta has suggested that he expects Timber to have a 'long' career with the club, and described his impressive form as 'phenomenal'.

“The players want to be with us, we want to attach our futures with them,” said Arteta.

“Jurrien is a really good example of someone under very difficult circumstances, with an injury early in his career, a difficult one – the way he’s come back and what he’s doing for the team, it’s phenomenal. Hopefully, he’s another one who’s going to have a long future with us.”

Timber has Arteta's undisputed first-choice at right-back this season, and it appears that he will shortly follow in the footsteps of William Saliba in signing a new deal at the club.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reportedly looking to offer a bumper long-term contract to Bukayo Saka, who has a deal at the club until the summer of 2027.