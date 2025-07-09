Arsenal 'make opening bid' for top attacking target

Arsenal reportedly submit an opening bid for a Chelsea attacker after the player agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a formal bid to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has scored 20 goals for the Blues in all competitions in 92 appearances.

The Gunners are keen to bolster their forward areas this summer, and they have been in talks with Chelsea for a while to sign Madueke.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the north London giants have submitted a bid of around £50m package, including add-ons, but Chelsea are demanding more.

The seven-time capped England winger is prioritising a move to Arsenal over any other options, and he has already agreed personal terms over a proposed five-year deal.

Madueke is dead-cert on leaving Chelsea



??⚪️ EXCL: Arsenal have submitted initial bid for Noni Madueke around £50m package, add-ons included. Chelsea want more than £50m fixed as Elanga/similar deals remain their reference. Good relationship between clubs as talks continue, Madueke agreed terms with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/AVsqEZ0GXg

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2025

The forward is currently in the United States as part of Chelsea's Club World Cup squad, but his future lies away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are demanding a fixed amount of more than £50m for the former Eindhoven winger, but there is an expectation that a deal can be struck due to the good relationships between the two clubs.

Arsenal previously signed Jorginho and Kai Havertz from Chelsea in recent years, and Kepa Arrizabalaga has also joined Mikel Arteta’s side after they triggered his £5m release clause.

Madueke managed 32 out of 38 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season, registering 11 goals and five assists, but Enzo Maresca twice decided to leave him out of the matchday squad in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The jet-heeled winger is almost certain to leave Chelsea, following the arrivals of Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, but Arsenal may need to improve their offer to secure his signature.

Madueke would be a cracking signing for Arsenal

The Chelsea winger is known for his pace, versatility and dribbling abilities. Capable of playing on both flanks, Madueke likes to thrive in one-versus-one situations, and his ability out wide would offer Arteta an additional option.

The Arsenal boss can now rest Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often if Madueke arrives, and in theory, he should not take much time to settle down thanks to his vast Premier League experience.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youth product manages around 2.5 shots per game, and his ability to create shooting chances for himself is one of his major assets. Madueke can shoot with either foot, making him an unpredictable and equally exciting player to watch.