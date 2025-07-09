Arsenal reportedly decide whether they will make an official approach to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, who is currently in the United States at the Club World Cup.

Arsenal have reportedly decided to make a formal approach for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Although the Gunners have seemingly been prioritising strengthening in central areas, a new wide player and forward are known to be on their agendas.

While a deal for Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres has been edging closer, there has been less certainty over Madueke eventually moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The England international is currently in the United States as part of Chelsea's Club World Cup squad where he has played an active part in their run to the final.

On Tuesday night, Madueke was introduced as a 68th-minute substitute in the 2-0 victory over Fluminense, Enzo Maresca showing that he continues to have faith in the player.

Arsenal move for Madueke

However, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Arsenal have proceeded with making contact with their London rivals regarding a deal.

The clubs are said to be in active discussions at a time when Madueke has allegedly already agreed personal terms.

At this point, it appears that a fee is yet to be agreed with Chelsea reportedly wanting to recoup in excess of £50m.

Broadcast journalist Ben Jacobs, who was commenting on X, has claimed that Chelsea want to generate £55m, whereas Arsenal are aiming to negotiate a deal between £40m and £45m.

Both Ornstein and Jacobs suggest that the strong relationship between the clubs from past deals will only help the chances of a resolution being reached.

Will Madueke remain in contention for Chelsea?

If Madueke moves to the verge of signing for Arsenal, the assumption is that he will drop out of the running to start Sunday's Club World Cup final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

With no goals or assists from 198 minutes of action, he will not necessarily be a major miss, but Maresca would prefer to have someone of Madueke's qualities in his squad for the club's biggest game in several years.

That said, Arsenal may insist on no risks being taken with Madueke when they are prepared to commit to a lucrative deal, one which would substantially aid Chelsea's efforts to comply with UEFA's recent rulings over breached financial regulations.