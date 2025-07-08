Joao Pedro powers Chelsea into the Club World Cup final with a brace in a 2-0 win over his former side Fluminense, setting up a blockbuster showdown with either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Joao Pedro powered Chelsea into the Club World Cup final with a brace in a 2-0 win over his former side Fluminense in Tuesday night’s semi-final, setting up a blockbuster showdown with either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Chelsea drew first blood in the semi-final as new-boy Pedro scored a stunning strike against his former club, and while the Blues retained their lead heading into the half-time break, Fluminense responded well to going behind, enjoying more of the ball and threatening to equalise - coming closest when Marc Cucurella had to clear an effort off the line.

The Blues were back in control at the beginning of the second half, taking just 11 minutes to double their advantage as Pedro powered his second off the underside of the crossbar, and although they could not further extend their lead, Chelsea comfortably marched into the final as 2-0 victors.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Enzo Maresca perfected his tactical approach to tonight's semi-final clash, with his Chelsea side proving far too good for Fluminense - no mean feat against a side that had beaten Inter Milan and Al Hilal in the previous knockout rounds.

Fluminense struggled to deal with the fluidity and constant movement of Chelsea's forward players, with Pedro, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Christopher Nkunku all interchanging throughout the game, while Pedro Neto and Malo Gusto held the width to stretch their defence.

The Blues have now produced yet another impressive performance on their route to the final, firmly announcing themselves as a team to keep your eye on in 2025-26.

FLUMINENSE VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Joao Pedro goal vs. Fluminense (18th min, Fluminense 0-1 Chelsea)



18' João Pedro, are you serious?! ⚽? First start, first goal, and it’s against his old club! Chelsea 1-0 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLUCHE pic.twitter.com/FCGpBnlBnc

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 8, 2025

Chelsea are ahead, and who else but the new-boy Pedro against his former club!

Neto's attempted cross is cleared to the edge of the box, where Pedro brings it under control and curls a wonderful effort into the top-right corner, giving Fabio no chance.

Chelsea's new £60m signing may not be celebrating against the side that give him his senior debut, but the Brazilian will undoubtedly be buzzing to get off the mark with a fantastic goal in his first start for the Blues.

Joao Pedro goal vs. Fluminense (56th min, Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea)



56' JOÃO PEDRO HAS DONE IT AGAIN! ⚽️⚽️ A brace in his first @ChelseaFC start, two absolute bangers. The Brazilian wonderkid is making serious noise. ??? Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLUCHE pic.twitter.com/ornUPa0dUe

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 8, 2025

Wow, that is absolutely sensational from Pedro!

Palmer drives Chelsea up the pitch, and the ball somehow finds its way to Fernandez, who quickly plays it into the path of Pedro in acres of space.

Pedro gets into the box, cuts into a more central area on his right foot and unleashes a powerful strike off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO PEDRO

What a way to announce yourself as a Chelsea star on your first start - Pedro looked like a man possessed at times today.

A cracking curler in the first half and a powerful piledriver in the second saw the former Fluminense academy product grab a brace on his full debut for Chelsea, leaving Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap surely concerned about their starting prospects.

The Brazilian brought much more than just goals, though, with an ability to drop deep that allowed Maresca's forward men to fluidly interchange positions - certainly something to keep your eye on next season.

FLUMINENSE VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Fluminense 46%-54% Chelsea

Shots: Fluminense 12-17 Chelsea

Shots on target: Fluminense 3-5 Chelsea

Corners: Fluminense 3-4 Chelsea

Fouls: Fluminense 11-11 Chelsea

BEST STATS



João Pedro for Chelsea: 1 — Brace 1 — Start pic.twitter.com/SLkSYVHeaR

— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) July 8, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's victory secures their place in the Club World Cup final, where they will face the winner of the other semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

As for Fluminense, their superb run in the Club World Cup comes to an end in the semi-finals, but they must now turn their attention back to the Brasileiro Serie A, as they take on Cruzeiro next Thursday.

No Data Analysis info