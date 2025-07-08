Sporting Lisbon set out their asking price for Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres after the Gunners fail with an approach for the Sweden international.

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly refused to budge on their asking price for Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners have made signing a prolific number nine one of their top priorities for their summer transfer business.

Arsenal have been considering Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as their main two striker targets.

There appeared to be a move away from their pursuit of Gyokeres due to a key issue between the player and Sporting.

Gyokeres felt a gentleman's agreement was in place for €60m (£50.8m) plus €10m (£8.4m), while Sporting president Frederico Varandas insisted he would not allow the player to leave under those terms.

Sporting outline Gyokeres asking price

However, Arsenal ultimately refused to give up on their quest to sign Gyokeres and are believed to be edging closer to securing a transfer.

With that said, the Gunners still need to reach an agreement with Sporting over the transfer fee and the structure of the deal.

According to The Guardian, Sporting are refusing to compromise on their asking price after rejecting an approach from Arsenal worth €65m (£56m) plus €15m (£12.9m).

The Portuguese champions have made it clear that they want a guaranteed €70m (£60.2m), plus a further €10m (£8.6m) in add-ons.

Sporting appear to be basing their asking price on the club record sale of Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United in 2020, which was worth an initial €55m (£47.4m) plus €25m (£21.5m) in add-ons.

Arteta eyes swift transfer

The Guardian report claims that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen for the transfer to be wrapped up quickly.

Arteta wants to recruit Gyokeres before his squad flies out for their pre-season tour of Asia on July 19.

Arsenal will face Italian giants AC Milan on July 23, before they play against Newcastle United and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Ideally, Arteta would like Gyokeres to have as much time as possible to work with his new teammates before the Gunners start the Premier League season on August 17 with a game against Manchester United.