Arsenal reportedly accelerate their interest in a deal for Premier League attacker by making contact with the player's camp, and there are 'informed' on the conditions of a move.

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze by holding talks with the player's entourage.

The Gunners are said to have a firm interest in the England international as they seek alternative left-wing targets to Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

Mikel Arteta was thought to have identified Williams as a prime target for the summer window, but the Spaniard has snubbed both Bayern Munich and the Gunners to link up with the La Liga champions.

The likes of AC Milan's Rafael Leao, Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Chelsea's Noni Madueke have been mentioned as potential alternative targets, although Eze appears to be near the top of the Gunners' offensive shortlist.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that direct contact has been held between Arsenal and Eze's camp as the Gunners accelerate their interest in the former Queens Park Rangers youngster.

Arsenal 'informed' on Eze deal conditions as contact made

Romano reports that the Premier League runners-up are also 'informed' on the conditions of a deal for Eze, who is said to have a £68m release clause in his contract with the FA Cup winners.

That buyout option can supposedly be paid in three instalments, and Arsenal would have no problem forking out Palace's desired amount, as the Gunners are not treading any sort of fine line when it comes to financial regulations.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur were also believed to have taken an interest in Eze, although it has since been claimed that the Europa League winners have 'backed off' and are instead pursuing West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus.

Eze's Crystal Palace deal now only has two years left to run, and the 27-year-old is looking increasingly likely to leave after registering 25 direct goal involvements in 43 matches during the 2024-25 season in all competitions.

Eze struck 14 goals of his own - including the winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester City - and set up 11 more last term, taking his overall total for the Eagles to 40 strikes and 28 helpers from 167 appearances.

Will Eze replace or compete with Martinelli, Trossard at Arsenal?

If Arsenal's pursuit of defensive-minded players is anything to go by, this deal could be done swiftly. If their pursuit of strikers is also anything to go by, this one could drag on until deadline day.

However, expect the Gunners to ramp up their search for offensive reinforcements once Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera and Christian Norgaard are through the door, the same door that Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have been tipped to walk out of.

Trossard's deal only runs until 2026, although he is understood to be in line for a long-term renewal, while Martinelli's terms expire in 2027 with the option of an additional 12 months.

Bayern Munich are said to be interested in the latter but have been told to pay at least £70m for a deal to even be considerable, so Eze should work with rather than replace the Belgian and Brazilian in 2025-26.