Arsenal facing 'fresh competition' in Rodrygo pursuit

Arsenal could reportedly face fresh competition from European heavyweights to sign Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian forward, who has found game time hard to come by under Xabi Alonso during the FIFA Club World Cup.

He has been overlooked for a starting role in Saturday's 3-2 Club World Cup win over Borussia Dortmund, and this has further fuelled speculation over his long-term future at the La Liga club.

It has been suggested that Rodrygo wants to stay in Madrid and fight for his place, while reports have emerged this week that he would welcome a move to Arsenal if they make an offer.

According to a fresh report from ESPN Brasil, the Gunners could face strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City to sign Rodrygo, who could be allowed to leave for a fee of around £77m.

Rodrygo's future hangs in the balance

The 24-year-old made 30 appearances in La Liga last season (22 starts), scoring six goals and providing five assists. In the Champions League, he made 10 starts out of 12 appearances, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Los Blancos are expected to discuss Rodrygo's future after the Club World Cup. Alonso believes that the Brazilian can return to his best form, but suggested that the player is eager to make an impact.

The Spaniard told the media: "I’m sure Rodrygo can return to his best form. I spoke with him; he’s positive, eager, and ready when needed."

There is no doubt that Rodrygo would be a stellar signing for the Gunners, but the north London club cannot wait forever to check if he wants to move away from Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners have other targets in mind, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke being strongly linked.

Madueke has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a five-year contract, and Arsenal will now look to strike a deal with Chelsea for his transfer.

PSG could be an attractive option for Rodrygo

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will pursue Rodrygo even after signing Madueke. If they receive enough encouragement from the Brazilian, then the Gunners should look to make a concrete attempt to bring him to the Emirates.

At Arsenal, Rodrygo will undoubtedly become their central focus of attention, but this may not be the case if he moves to Man City or PSG.

Having said that, a move to the latter would be too tempting for anyone to turn down straightaway. PSG have been building an exciting project in world football, and Luis Enrique’s side boasts a wealth of attacking talent. Rodrygo may have to battle against the likes of Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola for a regular starting role, but Les Parisiens could be an attractive option for him.

As it stands, Arsenal have not given up on signing the Brazilian, but his situation could drag on towards the end of the window.