Premier League 2026-27 title race: Man City, Arsenal, Brighton chances as Enzo Maresca awaits charges punishment

Unless you are a devout enjoyer of the international break, you probably spent the past three weeks staring at the Premier League table, waiting for club football to return.

To the surprise of none, Manchester City and Arsenal are the early front-runners in the race for England's domestic crown; however, that narrative is likely to be ripped up in the near future.

Charged for breaching 115 of the Premier League's financial rules between 2009 and 2018, Man City are in line for sporting and off-field punishments to an extent which the English game has never seen before.

With that in mind, Sports Mole discusses the uncertain landscape of the Premier League title race this season, outlining the potential runners and riders.

Seismic Man City punishment the working assumption

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In a footballing sense, Man City are sitting pretty at the summit of the Premier League standings after five consecutive wins, ahead of current champions Arsenal by one position and three points.

The Citizens versus the Gunners has been the title-race plotline for three of the past four seasons, and without the financial misbehaviours of the former, it would be completely reasonable to expect a repeat in 2026-27.

Whilst we will definitely not see Premier League chief Richard Masters snatch the trophy from Man City captain Ruben Dias at the Stadium of Light on May 30, 2027, although it is incomprehensible that Enzo Maresca's side will be allowed to lift the top-flight title this term.

Those on the blue side of Manchester will learn of their punishment for the 115 charges in January at the latest, with a points deduction expected to rule them out of the running at the top of the division.

Arsenal have clear run at consecutive PL titles

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Given that Manchester City are hit with a severe points deduction, Arsenal would be the overwhelming favourites for the Premier League title, recording back-to-back top-tier crowns for the first time since 1934.

Despite their blip on the South Coast prior to the international break, Mikel Arteta's men are the standout team in the division apart from the Citizens, winning four of their opening five matches.

With Liverpool still finding their feet under Andoni Iraola and Xabi Alonso's Chelsea conceding over two goals per game so far, it is hard to see a traditional challenger to the North Londoners this season.

After arduous title races against Pep Guardiola's generational Man City teams since the beginning of the 2020s, Arsenal could be in store for their most straight-forward Premier League title of all time.

Brighton sense a unique opportunity

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Despite never winning a major trophy, Brighton & Hove Albion are one of the most feared outfits in the Premier League at present, playing little attention to the top flight's established order.

The Seagulls sit in third spot in the standings on 10 points from five matches, in which they have shown a new level of attacking promise, scoring a staggering 16 goals and conceding on just five occasions.

With Manchester City set for a huge points deduction and a number of the other big clubs in transitional moments, Brighton's timely rise could lead to a sensational campaign on the South Coast.

Whilst Fabian Hurzeler's side have the extra job of competing in Europe this season, the League Phase of the Conference League only consists of six matches, reducing the workload on the Seagulls compared to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Liverpool, Chelsea represent safer bets for title push

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Whilst Brighton winning the Premier League this season would be akin to Leicester City's triumph of 2015-16, Chelsea and Liverpool charging through the pack to challenge Arsenal would be undoubtedly less surprising.

Despite a hit-and-miss start to life under Iraola, the Reds have strung together a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3) after adding serious offensive power to their ranks during the summer window.

Possessing the talents of two-time Champions League winner Bradley Barcola and fit-again striker Alexander Isak, it is difficult to ignore Liverpool as a potential obstacle to Arsenal's ascent to the throne.

Focusing on West London matters, Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are the most exciting attacking trio in the Premier League at the moment, and it could be a special campaign for the Blues if they can resolve their defensive problems.