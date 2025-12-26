Predicted Brighton XI vs. Arsenal

By Nsidibe Akpan | 26 Dec 2025 02:07

Brighton make the trip to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal, looking to arrest a recent dip in results away from home.

The Seagulls are without a win in their last four league matches, their longest winless run since a five-game stretch between March and April last season, however, that sequence has included only two defeats in their last eight Premier League outings, even if they are now approaching a full month without claiming all three points.

Their most recent appearance ended in a goalless draw against Sunderland at the Amex Stadium, a result that reinforced Brighton’s growing familiarity with stalemates; no side has recorded more 0–0 draws in the Premier League since their promotion in 2017.

That match also underlined Brighton’s slow starts in front of goal - they have now failed to score before half-time in 12 of their 17 league fixtures this season, the highest total in the division, despite back-to-back scoreless games, the Seagulls have not gone three league matches without finding the net since January 2024.

Encouragingly, they have taken points on every previous Premier League visit to the Emirates in which they have scored, winning three times and drawing twice.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler is hopeful of receiving a timely boost, with Danny Welbeck and Jan Paul van Hecke both pushing to return after missing the Sunderland draw, while captain Lewis Dunk and Diego Gomez are available again following suspensions, and Mats Wieffer will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Even so, Brighton continue to contend with a stretched squad - Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain sidelined with long-term ACL injuries, Solly March is still working back to full fitness, and Carlos Baleba is unavailable due to his involvement with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brighton possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Veltman, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gomez, Gruda; Mitoma, Rutter, Minteh

