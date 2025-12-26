Predicted Arsenal XI vs. Brighton

By Nsidibe Akpan | 26 Dec 2025 02:06 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 02:10

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to reinstate several of his Premier League regulars for Saturday’s home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, with only the standout Gabriel Martinelli needing to prove his fitness to earn a place in the starting XI.

Martinelli impressed in the first half against Crystal Palace but was forced off with a knock, making way for Leandro Trossard, who has been important for the Gunners; however, the Brazilian could reclaim his spot if declared fit.

Another player pushing for a start is Myles Lewis-Skelly, following another strong League Cup performance, with Piero Hincapie sidelined by an injury sustained against Everton, giving the Arsenal academy graduate a chance to continue at left-back.

With defensive options limited, Arteta is likely to maintain a back four of Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, and Lewis-Skelly as he manages his squad amid ongoing injury concerns.

Goalkeeper David Raya is expected to return to the starting lineup, poised to make his 150th Premier League appearance for Arsenal, having kept more clean sheets than any other keeper in the division since his debut with Brentford in August 2021.

In midfield, Arteta is set to recall Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and captain Martin Odegaard, while Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres are likely to start ahead of Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus as the manager continues to manage his resources carefully.

Players unavailable for the fixture include Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Kai Havertz, and teenage prospect Max Dowman.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

