Arsenal must start two players against Tottenham as Mikel Arteta reveals quadruple injury boost

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 15:28 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 15:30

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that both Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz have 'big possibilities' to be available for Sunday's Premier League North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

Neither attacker was able to take part in Wednesday's 2-2 stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers due to injury - Odegaard nursing a knee concern and Havertz managing his muscular problem.

The latter was initially expected to miss the derby with his issue as well, although Arteta affirmed before Wolves that he would be in with a chance of featuring against Igor Tudor's men.

Speaking to journalists in his pre-game press conference, Arteta did not directly state that the pair would be fit, but he expressed optimism about their chances of being available for the trip.

"Well, we have to wait until tomorrow but there is a big possibility that they are available for the game," Arteta stated, while also confirming that there were no new issues in the camp.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has two obvious calls to make

Never one to be committal either way when it comes to team news - unless there is irrefutable proof that a player will not make it - Arteta has at least strongly hinted that Havertz and Odegaard will make the cut for this crucial fixture.

While Havertz may need careful management following his spate of issues, if the Germany international is given the green light to make the squad, his inclusion in the first XI should be in no doubt.

Neither Viktor Gyokeres nor Gabriel Jesus cut the mustard against Wolves in midweek, and it is easy to see both men being marshalled effectively by the rapid Micky van de Ven.

Havertz can certainly not outpace the Dutchman, but his movement and intelligence can cause havoc in the Tottenham penalty area, starting as either a centre-forward or playmaker.

However, Odegaard's presence also means that Arteta can field Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side again, and having the combo of Saka-Odegaard-Havertz back again is very promising indeed.

Arsenal receive additional double boost for North London derby

In addition to delivering the latest on Havertz and Odegaard, Arteta also confirmed that Leandro Trossard would be fine despite a blow to the face against Wolves.

The Belgian was substituted in the dying embers of that encounter - when Arsenal were still 2-1 up - in what was seen as a time-wasting ploy by the home side, but he has not had to follow concussion protocols.

In addition, there was no mention of any concern for Saka, who was unable to complete the full 90 at Molineux as a result of a knock but will ostensibly be OK for the trip to Tottenham.