Arsenal news: Mikel Merino underused by the Gunners but still decisive for Spain, how long can it last?

Mikel Merino was an interesting signing for Arsenal in 2024, but he has since lost some of his shine. The Spaniard, still important and decisive for his national team, may well question his future with the Gunners.

Without being a constant starter, the 30-year-old midfielder showed all of his qualities in his first season at Arsenal. He even revealed new attributes: because of an injury crisis in attack, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta used his compatriot as a centre-forward, to good effect, with six goals in 12 appearances in that role.

Now, however, Merino has fallen back into the pack at Arsenal. Last season, the former Real Sociedad player featured less, and not only because of a long injury, with 33 appearances in all and 20 starts.

Back to full physical fitness this season, after an interesting World Cup as a supersub (two goals in two substitute appearances of four and five minutes), he does not play much at Arsenal, while still proving decisive for his national team.

Mikel Merino scored three times for Spain during the international break

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Merino starred with a double for La Roja against Croatia in 45 minutes (2-1) on Tuesday evening, after a goal against the Czech Republic (3-1) in the previous match.

Having appeared in all four of Spain's matches during the September and October international break, the Arsenal number 23 is far more important for his national team than for his club.

This season, Arteta has not started Merino once in the Premier League, in five appearances, and has not even let him play more than 30 minutes in a league match.

It is a very limited role, even though the Spaniard has started in the Champions League, against Napoli, and above all in the EFL Cup, against Ipswich Town (2-1), which allowed him to open his account with a goal.

Could Mikel Merino leave Arsenal in 2027?

© Imago / Every Second Media / Robbie Hoad

The Spanish midfielder should ask himself questions about his future, in the January transfer window or the next one.

At 30, Merino is entering the final phase of his career, and his success with the national team should push him to question his status as a rotation player at Arsenal.

His contract, which runs until June 2028, opens the door to a departure in 2027, either next January or during the summer, especially if the Gunners want to recoup some money on his transfer, before an exit that will necessarily be on a free transfer in summer 2028.

No destination in particular is emerging for Merino at the moment, although a return to Spain, to a major club (Barcelona? Atletico Madrid?), could happen.

Unless he wishes to continue his adventure in the Premier League, at another leading side? Or try his luck at Paris Saint-Germain, as the midfielder's versatility could appeal to a manager in the style of Luis Enrique? Certainly, it is one to watch.