[monks data]
Arsenal logo
Premier League
Sep 13, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 
Nottingham Forest logo

Arsenal
vs.
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: What Mikel Arteta can expect from Ange Postecoglou as Eberechi Eze demand sent

By , Senior Reporter
© Sports Mole
Arsenal should pay no attention to the recent managerial change at Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash, where Ange Postecoglou may be at risk of "scrambling" the visitors' brains, journalist Charles Watts believes.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been told what to expect from Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League clash, where the visiting boss may be at risk of "scrambling" his players' brains.

The script may have already been written for the Premier League's lunchtime kickoff, where ex-Tottenham Hotspur head coach Postecoglou takes charge of his first Forest match since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, who was fired late on Monday night.

Postecoglou is back in management soon after his own enforced departure from Tottenham Hotspur, where the Australian became renowned for an all-out attacking philosophy, although Santo's Forest were famed for defensive resilience and counter-attacking excellence.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Arsenal expert Charles Watts expressed his view that Postecoglou could utterly confuse his Forest squad if he tries to instil his style of play straight away, but no matter what approach the visiting boss goes for, Arsenal should have no problems claiming maximum points.

“You never want to be the first game for a new manager, the whole new manager bounce syndrome," Watts said."It feels like it happens to Arsenal more than a lot of clubs. Nuno is really popular with the Forest players, so I don't think it's the worst time; they are chalk and cheese, Nuno and Ange.

“You couldn't have a more varying range of style and philosophy than those two. If Ange starts trying to instil that philosophy, it might absolutely scramble their brains, because you're going from this really defensive, counter-attacking manager to someone completely different.

Postecoglou vs. Arteta adds a "little spice" to Arsenal vs. Forest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured on August 17, 2025

“The thought of Murillo and [Nikola] Milenkovic playing a real high line on the halfway line, I just think that’s clearly not going to work. That's not playing to their strengths. That'll be interesting to watch. But this is Arsenal at the Emirates. They shouldn't be worrying about who's in charge of Nottingham Forest.

“They've got to bounce back from that defeat against Liverpool, focus on themselves, not on who's in the Forest dugout. And I'm sure if Arsenal play well, it doesn't matter who Forest have got. Arsenal should be getting the points.”

Asked if he expects Arsenal to face a forward-thinking Forest side or a visiting team operating in a low block, Watts added: “I think we'll see them go for it; with the counter-attacking players they've got, that's their best chance of scoring goals. To be fair to Ange, the last time we saw him in the dugout, it was a very defensive performance that he put together to win the Europa League.

“They did sit very, very deep, held on, got the clean sheet and ended up winning the trophy. So he can go against his own footballing philosophy. He'd be mad in his first game with a new team to go gung-ho at the Emirates. I'm sure he will try and keep it tight. Whether they can do that is another thing. Their clean sheets have dried up.

“It’s going to add a little bit of spice, Postecoglou at Arsenal, it couldn't have been written any better. Arsenal fans will be getting on his back, it will just add another layer of narrative to what's already a really, really big thing for Arsenal.”

Postecoglou's opposite number Mikel Arteta recently delivered a quadruple injury update ahead of Saturday's early kickoff, confirming to the press that William Saliba may recover from his ankle injury in time to be involved.

Arteta sent Eberechi Eze demand for Forest showdown

Arsenal's Eberechi Eze pictured on August 23, 2025

Cristhian Mosquera or Ben White may still step in for the Frenchman, though, while the rest of Arsenal's players who represented their countries during the international break came back unscathed.

That list includes Eberechi Eze, who made his Arsenal debut off the bench in their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool two weekends ago, replacing the ineffective Gabriel Martinelli for the final 20 minutes.

Watts has now implored Arteta to make that change from the first whistle, adding: “I really hope so. I want to see him on the left side. He didn't play great in the game against Andorra, but it was just a horrible game all round from an England point of view.

“But he needs to be bedded into this team now. Martinelli still has plenty to offer this season, but he's been struggling.

“It just feels like they need to do something a little bit different over on that left-hand side. So I hope Eze plays. I think he's ready. He'll lift the crowd if they see him starting for the first time at the Emirates.”

Arsenal will temporarily rise to the top of the Premier League table with victory on Saturday, where Viktor Gyokeres could also join Sergio Aguero in an elite goalscoring club.

> Click here to listen to the full preview for Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

ID:581368:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7359:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Ange Postecoglou

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ange Postecoglou Eberechi Eze Mikel Arteta Viktor Gyokeres William Saliba Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!