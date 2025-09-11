Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres can join an exclusive Premier League goalscoring club that includes Sergio Aguero when the Gunners host Nottingham Forest in Saturday's early kickoff.

The 27-year-old is all but guaranteed to lead the line for the fourth game running owing to injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, both of whom are still several weeks away from returning to competitive action.

Gyokeres struggled to make his mark in a 1-0 loss to champions Liverpool before the international break, though, his second away-day failure after a forgettable debut in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, the Sweden international opened his Arsenal account with a brace in their 5-0 win over Leeds United at the Emirates in gameweek two, and he is now capable of achieving a feat that only two men before him have managed.

If Gyokeres bags at least a brace on Saturday, he will become just the third Premier League player to score two or more goals in their first two home appearances in the competition, after David Hirst and Sergio Aguero.

Gyokeres out to emulate Aguero in Arsenal's clash with Forest

Aguero's Premier League home debut for Manchester City in August 2011 saw the Argentine score a brace in a 4-0 win over Swansea City, shortly before he notched a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at the Etihad.

Nearly two decades prior, Hirst struck two goals in each of Sheffield Wednesday's opening two home games of the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League season, doing so against Nottingham Forest and Chelsea three days apart.

However, Gyokeres has been part of an Arsenal side that have generated just 1.54 Expected Goals (xG) from open play in the Premier League this season, the second-lowest figure in the league behind newly-promoted Sunderland.

The anticipated return of Martin Odegaard to the starting XI could help Gyokeres and Arsenal in that regard, though; the Norwegian was only a substitute at Anfield two weekends ago due to a shoulder injury, as Mikel Merino made the lineup instead.

The Spaniard has since struck a phenomenal hat-trick for Spain against Turkey in World Cup Qualifying, but he is likely to serve as Gyokeres's backup striker while Havertz and Jesus are missing.

Who will support Gyokeres in Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest?

Gyokeres led the line with support from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli during the Gunners' loss to Liverpool, and the former made a nuisance of himself against Milos Kerkez in Bukayo Saka's place.

As the latter will still be missing for a couple more weeks due to a hamstring injury, Madueke's spot on the right is safe, but the same cannot be said for Martinelli on the left-hand side.

The Brazil international touched the ball just 15 times against the champions, while also failing to attempt a single dribble or fire a single shot on goal, so his place is almost certainly at risk.

Gooners will no doubt be calling for Eberechi Eze to come in for the under-performing Martinelli, and there is nothing stopping the England international from joining forces with Gyokeres and Madueke up top.