Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides a quadruple injury update before the Gunners' Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, including some unexpected good news on William Saliba.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has delivered a positive update on William Saliba ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest, while also providing the latest on the fitness of three other players.

The Gunners lost influential defender Saliba to an ankle injury in their 1-0 loss to Liverpool prior to the international break, which forced the 24-year-old to withdraw from the France squad.

Saliba was able to limp through the mixed zone at Anfield, though, which made reports of a possible three to four week absence slightly surprising given that he only appeared to sustain a mild sprain.

Journalist Charles Watts recently told Sports Mole that that timeframe reported in France may not have been entirely accurate, although Saliba was not seen in training with the rest of the squad on Thursday.

However, speaking in Friday's pre-game press conference, Arteta confirmed that the centre-back had taken part in today's session and was in contention to meet Forest in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

Arteta confirms Saliba could be available for Arsenal vs. Forest

"Willy trained today so we will have a decision to make. Very good news," replied Arteta, who also issued the latest on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz's recoveries from their various afflictions.

Saka was the victim of a hamstring issue in Arsenal's win over Leeds United last month, and the winger remains out for the time being, with Arteta adding: "Bukayo is still out. He is trying to get back as quick as possible, but we have to respect that process."

Meanwhile, knee victim Havertz is "walking freely" once again, but the Gunners boss has still been loath to put a timeframe on the Germany international's comeback.

Fellow striker Jesus has returned to outdoor training eight months on from suffering an ACL injury, and if all goes to plan, Arteta is hopeful of having the Brazilian back at his disposal in either December or January.

In more positive news, Ben White and Christian Norgaard both took part in team training on Thursday, and the pair are expected to be in contention to make the squad against Ange Postecoglou's side.

Why Saliba should not play for Arsenal against Forest

When fully fit, Saliba may walk into almost any backline in world football, but the Frenchman's deputy Cristhian Mosquera put in an incredibly composed performance when stepping in for his superior at Anfield.

The former Valencia defender registered four tackles, three clearances and two blocks in the slender loss to the champions, while only losing one of his five ground duels and completing 92% of his passes.

As Arsenal also have a Champions League battle with Athletic Bilbao on the agenda for next Tuesday - not to mention Manchester City next weekend - Arteta ought to err on the side of caution with Saliba and hand Mosquera a deserved start on Saturday lunchtime.

White's return offers the Spaniard an alternative solution too, while Riccardo Calafiori and new signing Piero Hincapie cannot be totally ruled out of contention in the right-sided centre-back role.