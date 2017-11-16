Ighalo: 'Wilshere should leave Arsenal'

Odion Ighalo: 'Jack Wilshere should leave Arsenal'

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo urges Jack Wilshere to leave Arsenal in order to win back his place in the England squad ahead of next summer's World Cup.
Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo has urged Jack Wilshere to leave Arsenal if he wants to win back his place in the England squad ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Wilshere has been handed just 25 minutes of Premier League action for the Gunners so far this season and has started only three top-flight games for Arsene Wenger's side since November 2014 having spent last season out on loan at Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old was once again left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the recent friendlies with Germany and Brazil despite a string of withdrawals, and Ighalo believes that there will be plenty of teams interested in signing the midfielder.

"For him to get more games and to be ready for the World Cup, he has to play more so if he's still there and he's not getting the opportunities to play, I'd advise him to leave," Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

"He's a very good player, he can't be there sitting on the bench. If he cannot play at Arsenal, he can play at any other big team in the Premier League."

Wilshere has made eight appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, but his only starts have come in the Europa League and the EFL Cup.

Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
