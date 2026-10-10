Arsenal vs. Leeds lineups confirmed: Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke start as Declan Rice call made

Arsenal and Leeds United have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League early kickoff at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners and the Whites are separated by just three points and three places in the Premier League table, after Arsenal entered the international break on the back of a harrowing 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mikel Arteta also saw Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Max Dowman and Ezri Konsa suffer injuries while on duty with their countries, and he has made three changes to the team that started at the Amex Stadium.

Tzolis has been ruled out for a few weeks with a hamstring problem, and Arteta has sided with Noni Madueke over Eberechi Eze to fill the void in an otherwise unchanged attacking line.

Despite suffering his own thigh injury while representing Germany, Havertz has been passed fit to lead the line over Viktor Gyokeres, who must make do with a spot on the bench despite scoring four in four for Sweden in the Nations League.

Declan Rice has also recovered from a minor issue and joins Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield - the latter displacing Bruno Guimaraes - while the third and final change sees Ben White restored over Jurrien Timber.

More to follow.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Madueke; Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Eze, Timber, Gyokeres, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman

Leeds XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Gruev, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, Bahoya, Nmecha