Arsenal news: David Raya reveals dream destination, ‘in the future, I could play there’

After three consecutive seasons as runners-up, Arsenal finally ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title in 2025-26.

The man who made the difference in Mikel Arteta’s side was David Raya, who won the Golden Glove for keeping 19 clean sheets. In the form of his career, the Spanish goalkeeper has shared his plans for the future.

Raya open to a future La Liga move

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

In an interview with Marca, Raya was asked about playing in Spain, given that he turned professional in English football at the age of 16, when he joined Blackburn. Having never played for a club in his homeland, the 31-year-old goalkeeper said he wants to play in La Liga before he retires.

‘I would love to try La Liga. For now, I am very happy here, but I would like to try the Spanish league, which is very competitive. Maybe, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I am Spanish and I would love to play there, definitely,’ Raya admitted.

The journalist even joked with the number one by saying that he ‘looked good in white’, as he was wearing a shirt of that colour, an allusion to Real Madrid, to which Raya responded with a laugh.

Signed on loan in 2023-24 and permanently from Brentford the following season, Raya has established himself as an undisputed starter at Arsenal, with whom he has a contract until June 2028.

Raya enjoying the best spell of his career at Arsenal but laments World Cup reserve role

© Imago

As well as his crucial saves in the league, the Spanish goalkeeper also led Arsenal through their run to the Champions League final.

Despite the ‘sadness’ of losing the title to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties, Raya stressed how fulfilling it was to realise his dream of playing in a final of Uefa’s flagship competition, insisting that the aim is to win it in 2026-27.

Nominated for the best goalkeeper award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or, the Arsenal stopper believes his performances over the past season put him among the favourites at the ceremony to be held next Monday (26) in London. However, Raya admits that his role as a reserve for Spain at the World Cup is likely to count against him.

Before Spain’s World Cup campaign in North America, there was a big debate over the goalkeeper position, due to the rise of not only the Arsenal goalkeeper but also Joan Garcia at Barcelona. However, Luis de la Fuente kept the role in the hands of Unai Simon, who was also the starter in the Euro 2024 triumph.

‘I think I had a perfect year. Maybe the only thing I lacked was playing at the World Cup. It was my best season as a professional, being decisive and lifting trophies,’ Raya concluded.